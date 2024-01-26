Nollywood actress Adaeze Eluke has reacted to trending discussions about churches and celebrities

The movie star blasted netizens who condemned churches for reserving seats for celebrities

According to Adaeze Eluke, these same people are fine with reserved seats in clubs and at weddings

Nigerian actress Adaeze Eluke is trending on social media over her take on churches that reserve seats for celebrities.

Recall that a discussion about churches keeping seats for celebrities was raised on X (Twitter) by a lady who called the move a ‘razz’ one as she condemned preachers for giving famous people special treatment above their regular members.

Shortly after the tweet went viral, actress Adaeze Eluke went online to address the issue. The movie star shared her reaction on her Instagram stories.

In the video, Eluke slammed people condemning churches for reserving celebrity seats. According to her, she doesn’t understand why people would have problems with it even if they left their houses earlier than the celebrities to get to the church.

Speaking further, the movie star compared pastors reserving seats for celebrities to people reserving seats at nightclubs or weddings.

Eluke asked if people would expect a governor to start dragging seats with regular people when they attend functions. She noted that honour should be given to whom it is due.

In her words:

“Things that people say use to shock me sometimes but this particular one shock me well well. You have a problem with churches reserving seats for celebrities or dignitaries? Ehnehn? So it’s a problem you leave your house by five o’clock you want to come and sit down in front in the place that they reserved for people? But you do your wedding and reserve seats for people that you want to sit in front. Why not let all those kpangolo people to sit in front in your wedding, why do reserve seats? You go to clubs and you reserve seats. Give honour to whom honour is due. So if governor comes to your function you want governor to go and be dragging seats because you came on time? Aunty sit down in that your house and you're early. There is nothing wrong in reserving seats for celebrities or dignitaries. ”

Reactions as actress Adaeze Eluke speaks on reserving celeb seats in church

Adaeze Eluke’s take on the trending topic spread on social media and raised even more reactions from Nigerians. Read what they had to say below:

wendy_adammaaaaa:

“Huh? How are they same??? That’s a church !!! We are all equal in the eyes of the lord. It is not a function or a ceremony. She sounds like a clown.”

veevogee:

“I thought we agreed that we’re all equal before God.”

jelani_oj:

“Shake your head aunty I’m sure there’s nothing inside…Comparing church and club how does that even correlate? Roman 2 vs 11.”

That_urhobo_pride:

“If i'm not mistaken it, the bible said all men are equal in the eyes of thee Lord* so this your comparison is rigorous .”

ejemarray:

“This thing is for everyone’s good . Trust me , if the governor of Lagos state sits next to me In a church program, I nor go concentrate on the word of God o .”

bambad___:

“If you ever become a significant figure you will understand, until then leave God’s children to continue to enjoy their father’s house !!!!! Rest and pursue your destiny.”

glowriecammy:

“Dis one no get sense o... why compare wedding and church? in the house of God we are equal being bfor God... in a wedding why won’t I reserve sit for vip you know how much dem pay to sponsor or support the wedding? This nonsense must stop in some churches... the house of God no know big or small .”

Callme.nene_:

“The same bible that said we are all equal also said give honor to whom honor is due Equality is different from honor.”

xo_diianna:

“Some of these celebrities should be denied access to the internet at some point.”

Officialocheiboss:

“Everybody is equal in the house of God according to our holy bible.”

