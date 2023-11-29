A Nigerian Celestial Church is now making headlines after their latest program’s poster trended online

On the poster, it was revealed that singer Alhaji Pasuma, Portable and others would be performing at the Church’s Ankara praise night

The inclusion of the Muslim and secular musicians did not sit well with many church goers and they expressed dissatisfaction

The Nigerian Celestial Church has come under fire on social media over the poster released by one of its branches on social media.

On Facebook, the C.C.C Land of Goshen Cathedral shared a poster ahead of their upcoming Ankara praise night event to reveal some of the artistes who would be in attendance.

Nigerians blow hot as Pasuma, Portable get invited to perform in Celestial Church. Photos: C.C.C Land of Goshen Cathedral, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.

Source: Facebook

The poster showcased controversial singer, Portable and music Fuji star, Alhaji Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, among others who would be performing at the event.

A number of netizens were however not pleased with the choice of musicians gracing the church event. See a screenshot of the poster below:

Reactions as Portable, Pasuma, others get booked to perform at Celestial Church

It did not take long for the Celestial Church poster to spread on social media and it drew a series of mixed feelings from netizens, particularly Christians. Many of them were not pleased and they questioned the leaders of the church responsible for the line up.

Read some of their comments below:

_peaceful_baddie:

“If you’re Roman Catholic abeg gather here for a selfie pls…. This nonsense can’t be tried in Catholic Churches ❤️.”

nickkylawve:

“Cele just be place where people dey gather they catch cruise nothing else.”

yeye_oluwatosin:

“Check the shepherd’s alias and you’ll understand. Disguising under the name of CCC. I hope the headquarters can see this and quickly put a stop to it.”

w.u.r.a.h:

“Nothing wey Cele fit do wey fit shock me again walahi… that church and cruise nah 5&6.”

jovilius:

“It's OK for Kanye West to perform in the church but not okay for pasuma to perform in the church lol.”

iyalodeofabuja:

“I don’t have a problem with Pasuma and the lady but you see portable, á bully who tells the whole world that he is a ritualist and said Mohbad deserved to die is the sorry case. Same way you all indulged Naira Marley despite his shortcomings. Cele is known for inviting circular musicians to their concerts and harvests, but portable is a red flag. Well they know people will turn up.”

sarah.oyemade:

“Lol. I see "Alhaji Pasuma" there. You bringing an Alhaji to come and sing in Church and win souls for Christ? Wetin Musa no go see for gate. SMH.”

leighmofe':

“It’s funny how we( pastors and members) listen to these musicians and dance to their musics at home but we see it as evil when they perform in churches we attend.”

os.accessories_:

“The way they take religion in Nigeria is becoming something else.”

xclusv101:

“Y’all are so quick to post any kind of negative stuff about any white garment church. They are so many good out there that the church has done Buh y’all will refuse to post it. Buh quick to post these for likes, views and comments. All the best for una.”

oluwanifemi_08:

“A lot of souls will be won for Christ through the concert .”

midecupoftee:

“How did we get here ? Ankara night ? What happen to your Sutana?”

Dnaturalfarmacy:

“This land of Goshen is beginning to go overboard , they need to be called to order , its same parish that has brought strange doctrine into the celestial fold.”

How church suspended pastor for inviting Pasuma

Meanwhile, in 2015, Legit.ng reported that The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) through its provincial headquarters on Lagos Island cancelled a three-day outdoor crusade of one of its parishes.

The cancellation came after the criticism that followed the invitation of the Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as a guest artist for the crusade.

Pasuma's picture appeared on the handbill advert alongside the gospel singer Tope Alabi and a former band leader of the late Fela Anikulapo's Egypt 80 band, Kereke Jike.

