A Nigerian man abroad has issued a warning to his countrymen in the diaspora who are fond of discouraging others from joining them

The Canada-based man said that things at the entry point are not as tough as they make it seem and described the Canadian immigration officers as friendly

His video elicited mixed reactions on social media, with many commending him for raising people's relocation hopes

A Nigerian man in Canada has advised relocation hopefuls not to be discouraged by the report of their countrymen about the North American country.

In a TikTok video, he mocked their usual rhetorics and maintained that things are not as they painted them to be.

Source: TikTok

He sang the praises of Canadian immigration officers, saying they are friendly and not as tough as people describe them as:

"Canada immigration are so friendly. Like so friendly," he said.

He sounded a warning to those who discourage people to desist from such.

He added that one should not be afraid at the Canadian point of entry provided one's documents and other necessaries are genuine and intact.

The youth used himself as a case study to show how different the narrative is from what others tell people back at home.

Netizens commended the young man

DJ TYMLEZ said:

"Don’t mind dem jere. We go still go there."

Tura_Nafiu said:

"Imagining people shaking at the airport, fear would make some persons talk out of point leading the immigration officer suspicious about their entering."

El Kahleepha said:

"I use to tell ppls if your documents are ok just pray notin again."

Amen said:

"Yes oo they are so friendly she even gave my baby sweet (pop)."

Racheal said:

"When I got to point of entry I never knew I was talking to the Canadian immigration I thought it was just a police officer asking me questions I left there before I realized."

SPICEY said:

"Was planning to relocate from Nigeria to the UK..."

Benlow11 said:

"Came in yesterday there is nothing of such, they’re friendly people."

Lady abroad advises 'japa' hopefuls to ignore negative reviews

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady abroad had advised people not to be discouraged by negative opinions of people.

She had always dreamt of living in the UK but faced many challenges and doubts from others who did not share her vision.

She shared her honest experience of living in the UK and how she overcame the obstacles and fears that others had projected on her decision.

The lady revealed that many people, including some of her friends and family, tried to dissuade her from relocating, saying that she would regret it and face difficulties adjusting to the new culture, weather, and lifestyle.

Source: Legit.ng