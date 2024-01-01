Destiny Etiko has shared a fun video of her and James Brown at a church crossover service

The Nollywood actress and the crossdresser were seen in the video showing their dance moves as they expressed gratitude to God

The fun video has since stirred different reactions from many of Destiny Etiko's fans and followers

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko and crossdresser James Brown, like many people across the world, attended crossover services in their various churches to express gratitude to their maker for making them witness the new year.

Destiny, who recently made headlines over her outfit to the Calabar carnival, shared a fun video of her and James Brown showing off their dance moves in Zion Ministry church in Lagos.

James also ditched his female costumes as he attended the church service in a male outfit.

The Nollywood actress said in a caption that it was a blissful moment for her and her James.

She wrote:

"And this was how we crossed over in ZION MINISTRY @zpmomlagos It was such a blissful crossover celebration. We had so much fun. We made it fam. ALL GLORY TO GOD ALMIGHTY."

Watch the video of Destiny Etiko and James Brown in a church below:

People react to video of Destiny Etiko and James Brown in church

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video Destiny Etiko shared on Instagram. See the comments below:

cesca_francis:

"Last last na Destiny go win James soul for God."

goodnewsfrank445:

"So James Brown get respect for God."

valentina_charles0:

"So na you and James enter new year James so funny."

chinyere.tina75:

"James Brown finally dressed like a male. New year resolution."

kingkiddieshub:

"Na only James match your energy. Happy new year my Lady."

iwobirose:

"Two of una no go kill me oooo, happy New year to you both."

win.pep:

"Aaah Drama doll carry James Brown to Zion ministry I hope say Bro. Ebuka deliver him? cos he need am."

