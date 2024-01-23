BBNaija star Tacha is back in the news over her controversial opinion about being faithful in relationships

In a video snippet making the rounds online, the reality show star noted that a person should not be faithful in their relationship till they get a ring

Tacha’s take caught the attention of many Nigerians, and they all dropped their two cents on what she had to say

Ex-BBNaija Pepper Dem star Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide has caused a huge stir on social media following her recent comment about being faithful in a relationship.

Tacha was a guest on fellow BBNaija star Phyna’s podcast when she shared her opinion on the discussion they were having.

A video snippet from the podcast made the rounds online, and Tacha was captured speaking on how a person is not obligated to be faithful to their boyfriend if they are not yet engaged.

According to the controversial reality star, people should not be faithful in their relationships till they get a ring or until they are married because they have sworn an oath. Speaking further, she asked what kind of oath a person is swearing with their boyfriend to make them faithful.

In her words:

“You have to be in that relationship and not be faithful until you get a ring or until you’re getting into the marriage where you have to swear an oath. Because which oath did you swear to your boyfriend that you are faithful? You’re single till you’re married.”

See the video below:

Netizens blow hot as BBNaija’s Tacha advises against being faithful until marriage

Tacha’s two cents about not being faithful in a relationship till the person is married caught the attention of many netizens and they shared their takes on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

Daraluxehair:

“Even some of you that are serial cheats will still come here to bash her .”

bright___r:

“Marriage doesn’t automatically change you overnight. If you can’t be faithful in your relationship, you can’t be faithful in marriage.”

goddess_veev:

“Cheating is actually a habit if you can’t be faithful in a relationship it’s only going to get worse in marriage.”

Zara_chiii:

“I thought some ladies dey hide talk this thing before and waiting for the most foolish one to spill, now I guess mission has been accomplished ☺️.”

Paulcleverlee:

“Real life is different from social media.. alot of online feminists are even doing understanding side chick offline.”

dasola_dasilver:

“you are unfaithful,you want ring…how?”

wallpaperplace:

“If you can’t be faithful in dating phase, you will find it difficult being faithful in marriage.”

tejupearls:

“But what if he’s doing all what you want him to do ? Dating multiple men isn’t a flex sis.”

inumidun_:

“If you can’t practice loyalty in your relationships how do you practice it in your marriage…. This is just senseless!”

rosythrone:

“If you can’t be faithful in ur relationship, u can never be faithful in ur marriage. Relationship is a foundation of marriage so wat are u saying.”

