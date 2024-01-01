Videos of Davido, Isreal DMW and other crew members at a church service in 2024 are trending online

A video showed the moment the church members almost lost concentration after Davido was spotted

Another video showed the DMW label boss and his crew celebrating to witness the new year, an action which has left people talking

Nigerian international act David Adeleke 'Davido' ended the year 2023 at the Harvesters International Christian Center, in Lagos.

A viral video showed Davido with Isreal DMW, aka Juju and some other crew members in the church, like many other people across the world who attended crossover services to usher in the new year.

Video of Davido in church goes viral. Credit: @davido @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

A clip showed the moment church members almost lost concentration after the Unavailable crooner was captured on camera.

The church cleric, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, had to call his members to order as he said quickly:

"Pay attention to God's word."

Watch the video below:

In another video, Davido was seen appreciating his maker as he witnessed the new year.

Watch the video shared by Isreal DMW below:

People react to video of Davido and crew in church

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video see them below:

Davido, Isreal DMW, others attend crossover service, church members

choqlate.papi:

"E for dey Back tbh, this is a distraction."

official_para_child1:

"Israel mind no dey there at all Na club he like."

benky_sugbaza:

"And the other guy wear crop top go club."

iam_xelem:

"pastor go dey more serious now."

necterboy:

"May the world listen to my music this year, it will be alot of blessings inshallah amen."

cruiz_great:

"Put God first, I love this."

_s.a.h.o_:

"Even pastier sef loose focus…2024 please be nice."

sheer_indefatigability_:

"This is what God doesn’t want. Humans giving excessive admiration to another human. All excessive admiration should go to God, for he’s a jealous GOD."

