Controversial Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has now given fans an update after starting an online church

In a recent post, the movie star addressed the issue of still being an actor despite becoming a preacher

Nigerians reacted to Yul Edochie’s post with a series of interesting takes in his comment section

Popular Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has finally shared more details about his journey to becoming a pastor on his social media page.

Only a few days after announcing that he was starting an online church, True Salvation Ministry, the Nollywood star shared a new post on his Instagram page addressing the situation.

Yul Edochie speaks on combining becoming a pastor with acting. Photos: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul addressed his numerous fans who were wondering if he would continue in his craft as an actor now that he had decided to become a preacher.

According to the movie star, he is not completely abandoning being on TV screens as an entertainer but he has to fulfil his destiny by doing God’s work.

He wrote:

“Millions of my fans still want to see me on screen acting. Don’t worry my people, I’m not going away completely. I have to fulfil my destiny, God’s work is my destiny and God’s work must be done. I’m happy. God bless you all.”

See his post below:

Fans react as Yul Edochie speaks on combining acting with being a pastor

princessthulilejewel:

“Yul has so many business plans in his head. Today he is an actor, tomorrow he is a politician, the following week he is into estate, the upper week he is Ezemou, now he is a pastor. The way he is going, he may soon open a police station I think what you are smoking nowadays is really working for you.”

pstamop:

“With the way Yul is going… Tomorrow now we go hear say Yul don open him own country ☹️.”

thatsandybabyy:

“Okay our daddy in the lord..daddy please pray for me to deliver me from the spirit of dragging you because this year you go no rest from my hand until you stop misleading gullible Nigerians..ewu.”

Osyonyeka:

“Pastor under my foot,This is an act of abusing Christianity. Make una de deceive una selves.”

queen_zinnyb:

“I think you should take a break/pause , pray and seek for God’s direction and presence, make sure you are genuine about it , you can’t just jump into being a pastor knowing fully well the way people feel about you , God is not to be mocked , make peace with your fans , Nigerian youths you disappointed and God then people can take you serious , cos all these you are doing for someone to take you serious is not gonna be easy , just candid advice though , we still love u anytime u decide to change and turn around to one of naija most loved actor, we will support u , but for now do the needful.”

paulineuche230:

“Ever since you got yourself Juddy, your ways are just upside down. What exactly do you want to preach to the people. God is really a merciful Fada bcos if I were God mtchewww Hmmmmm.”

bahdman_kingsman:

“Immediately after yul saw the amount of money pastors are making baba wan switch occupation .”

judyobasi_spoiledanus:

“Our favourite adulterous and fraudulent Daddy in the Lord, how many businesses will Juju Nwanyi amu tell you to open? First it was skit making on Facebook, then isiamu global company, now it is a ministry I hope you are not using God’s name for clout, because it is blasphemy!! Better go and repent and fix your marriage with your church ordained wife before Judy obasi sends you lower into the gut!”

salome_global_servic:

“@yuledochie seriously, let's forget about all these online bully. If you are turning to a pastor, you have to do restitution. It means you and your real wife must come together.”

BBNaija's Phyna compares Yul Edochie's polygamy to Ned Nwoko's own

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija star Otabor 'Phyna' Josephina caused a stir with her podcast after speaking about polygamy.

The reality show star had her colleague, Tacha, as a guest on the show. She spoke about two of Nigeria's popular celebrity polygamists, Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko.

Ned Nwoko, a billionaire politician, got married to young actress Regina Daniels and reportedly made her his fifth or sixth wife. Yul Edochie, on the other hand, married his actress colleague Judy Austin as his second wife. It goes without saying that the public perception of both marriages has been different, and Phyna addressed it on her podcast with Tacha.

Source: Legit.ng