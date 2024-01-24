Judy Austin shared her excitement on social media following Yul Edochie's decision to start an online ministry

Recall that Yul made headlines on January 23 following the announcement he made about his new online venture

Judy Austin conveyed her heartfelt appreciation to her husband and urged netizens to stream the actor's church sections on Youtube

Nigerian actress Judy Austin has congratulated her husband, Yul Edochie, on his new online ministry.

Recall that the filmmaker took netizens by surprise with the launch of his online ministry on January 23.

Judy Austin invites members to Yul Edochie's church. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul's second wife wished him well on his new-found path and asked God to give him the infinite wisdom to do his work.

Judy then obliged her fans and followers to tap into her husband's spiritual grace.

She wrote:

"One thing I know about God is you can't escape his call!!! A big congratulations to Eze Dike!!! @yuledochie You've known this is who you are and now the whole world knows too.

"May God bless and equip you with his unending wisdom and knowledge to guide you in this new chapter of your life Amen. You're BLESSED forever!!! #Repost @yuledochie with @use.repost It's time to answer the call of God Almighty. It's time to do His work fully. To spread the true message of God. Tune in, and be transformed."

See her post blow

Reactions trail Judy Austin's post

Legit.ng gathered the comments below:

official_fabnation:

"Na so u ruin dis young man life? I thought d story about Delilah and Jezebel for bible were whyning."

debbymolody:

"A pastor is not allowed to marry two wives."

sarudzaibaroni:

"When Grace left you you will do anything to survive,but nothing will come out of it."

mhonewezi:

"I don’t know why I’m laughing.. this is supposed to be good news right? so why am I laughing and feeling sorry for this man at the same time?"

aureliacakeshop:

"This lady keeps dragging yul through the path of mockery because what this?"

edezzfairlys_beddingz:

"I have never commented on any of yuls post or Judy’s post.. but for the first time, I think this is biggest joke n mockery ever!! Like what!?"

olufemi0022:

"This is going too far. The powers working on yul is from the depths of the ocean. This is not funny. We have to pray for our brothers, husband's, uncles, friends. Men, we need una to join us to pray too. This is not funny. What's controlling this man is too much abeg."

oilgas_25:

"Una open company e no work, una try every possible best for Tinubu to see una e no work. Una run to Abuja e no work, una sow clothes for Tinubu e no work, una try to compete with Queen May e no work. Na to start pastor work. Waten una want preach how to snach person husband and wife. How to cheat on your partner. Who do una this kind thing. Una nk get shame."

Rita Edochie shades Yul Edochie’s over his ministry launch

After Yul Edochie announced the launch of his own ministry, veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie wasted no time taking to social media to poke fun at him.

Legit.ng reported that Yul got people talking after he hinted at making a big announcement set to come his way.

But Yul's aunt, Rita Edochie, wasted no time making fun of the actor for deciding to try his hand at ministry.

Source: Legit.ng