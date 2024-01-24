A video of a boy’s ecstatic reaction to receiving a toy car that resembled a pricey Jeep has melted hearts online

The mother of the boy captured the moment when she surprised him with the gift and posted it on social media

The boy could not contain his happiness as he sprinted to the toy car and started to drive it around the house

A heartwarming video of a young boy’s jubilant reaction to getting a toy car that looked like an expensive Jeep has gone viral on the internet.

The boy’s mother decided to surprise him with the toy car as a special treat and filmed his priceless response.

The video shows the boy’s eyes widening with delight as he sees the toy car for the first time.

In a video shared by @neo_okeke, she then runs towards it and climbs into the driver’s seat, eager to test it out. He drives the toy car around the house, beaming with happiness and excitement.

Adenekan Ad reacted:

“Poverty is not my portion. God help me to make my children happy.”

Cherry said:

“The real thing u mean real carand my papa never buy me mini car sef.”

Flekky bambam wrote:

“Please add Crocs next year size.”

Mayowale Aladire commented:

“Pls what's d name of his school, i need to start saving to enroll my kids there o.”

Iamlohlarh:

“How nah? How come hes so happy like he's just seeing one for d first time.”

Macdonald:

“Na you dey put pressure on yourself madam, no one cares what you gift your son for his l birthday.”

Jhanny fade:

“You said you use to gift dem car y does he no have one before or are u buying for his friends and not buy for him.”

Blue839383i:

“Rule number 1: have plenty money.”

Scarlett8938383:

“These cars cost up to 300k each for about 20 kids in a class,wow just wow.”

Leewong940:

“Did I hear p the real thing in ola of Lagos voice (will never be poor ).”

Winichoice 47:

“U dey gift his class mate before but u just gifted the celebrant now... this is just wow.”

Olufunkemi:

“I will nevyer be poor in my life poverty is not my portion in Jesus name”

