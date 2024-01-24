BBNaija Shine Ya Eye winner Phyna has caused a huge stir on social media for addressing a controversial topic on her podcast

The reality show star recently got netizens talking after sharing her take on polygamy and how it's strictly meant for the rich

Phyna likened Yul Edochie to Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, and noted that the actor would have managed it better if he had money

Controversial BBNaija star Otabor 'Phyna' Josephina has caused a stir with her podcast after speaking about polygamy.

The reality show star had her colleague, Tacha, as a guest on the show. She spoke about two of Nigeria's popular celebrity polygamists, Yul Edochie and Ned Nwoko.

Phyna compares Ned Nwoko's polygamy with Yul Edochie's. Photos: @unusualphyna, @yuledochie, @regina.daniels

Ned Nwoko, a billionaire politician, got married to young actress Regina Daniels and reportedly made her his fifth or sixth wife. Yul Edochie, on the other hand, married his actress colleague Judy Austin as his second wife.

It goes without saying that the public perception of both marriages has been different, and Phyna addressed it on her podcast with Tacha.

Polygamy is strictly for the rich, says Phyna

According to the reality show star, Yul Edochie would have had a different outcome when he took a second wife if he was a rich man. Phyna stated that the Nollywood star could have easily handled his first wife, May, and his second wife, Judy.

She said:

“If Yul Edochie was rich, like very very rich, he would have been able to manage both May and Judy quietly, nobody needs to disturb anybody.”

Not stopping there, Phyna went on to speak about Nollywood actress Regina Daniels' marriage with billionaire politician Ned Nwoko while comparing it to Yul's situation.

According to the reality star, Ned Nwoko's marriage to the young actress is the definition of polygamy because it has peace of mind. Phyna then concluded that marrying more than one woman is meant strictly for men who are rich.

In her words:

“Have you seen Ned Nwoko? That is what we call polygamy, peace of mind. That’s why I said it’s for the rich, it’s strictly for the rich. I’m not saying Yul is not rich. He’s rich but…”

See the video below:

Reactions as Phyna compares Yul and Ned Nwoko

Phyna's take on the two celebrity polygamist marriages drew a series of mixed feelings from netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

mzsidney:

“Even if he’s rich enough, he can’t force someone who doesn’t want polygamy to stay.”

Evacomedytv_:

“As a poor man, you have no business getting married not to talk of marrying two wives ….”

asiabig.son:

“Please Find these two girlss for Kanayo O Kanayo.”

ito_han:

“Sharrrrapppppp whether you’re rich or not, you just can’t force polygamy on some people and May is one of those people everything is money based now Mtcheeew.”

tochi_lifestyle:

“Men respect women who have standards. Of course they understand that if you don't stand for anything, you'll fall for everything!!”

i_amdara90:

“Phyna this your analysis is wrong rich or poor not every woman is ready for that polygamy shiit..”

unstoppableabt:

“Poor man no dey carry load when pass am most especially if d load dey come from wrong direction.”

_a_believer_77:

“Is Yul broke? None y"all bbn female get money near that man...lol.”

mukatonphy:

“This is just the truth.”

