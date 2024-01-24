Popular Nollywood actor Lege Miamii recently announced it on social media when he finally linked up with Davido

The movie star was seen mingling with the DMW musician during their brief meeting in a video that was posted online

A number of Nigerian social media users had funny things to say about Lege’s short interaction with Davido

Popular Nigerian actor Kehinde Adams, aka Lege Miamii, has finally met with top musician David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, to the surprise of many fans.

The movie star famous for his Singles Hook-Up show did not fail to brag about his meeting with the DMW boss online, going by the video shared on his official Instagram page.

Lege posted a clip showing the moment he was with the Unavailable crooner. Davido, who seemed to be rushing somewhere, spared a moment to appear in the Nollywood actor’s video while embracing him briefly and doing the peace sign with his fingers.

The movie star, however, did not seem to be in a hurry as he tried to spark a conversation with Davido before the singer’s aide, Lati, led him away with a frown on his face.

Lege accompanied the video with a caption where he expressed his love for Davido. He wrote:

“@davido Nice meet you my brother. If they don’t like you, me I love you.”

See the clip of Lege with Davido below:

Netizens react to funny video of Lege Miamii with Davido

It did not take long for many netizens to troop to Lege’s comment section to react to his brief mingling with Davido. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

its_yindah:

“Congratulations on this achievement Legethis is huge .”

maasoroju:

“Such a happy soul. I like LEGE .”

l.tobiloba:

“Lati wasn’t having it. I’d like to see the full video, I hope he didn’t embarrass our CEO ore Omo presidenti .”

sammyboy2308:

“That davido body guard no dey ever laugh …..why now?”

ms_cheuncheun:

“Haaaa! We won’t hear word again on this app o! Lege the joy giver himself I love this for you sha❤️.”

bigtimileyin:

“Na Davido be howfa?? Lege fit dey claim broda.”

opewhite:

“Lege you no greet David well, you Dey ask Davido how far nah, wey you suppose hail am well! No worry.”

m__missy:

“Na everybody lege dey meet. Cut soap for me lege.”

poshbarbie_hair:

“Haters gonna hate lege is going global if you no like daddy mercy abeg go jump for third mainland bridge Lege Amuludun Davido self no say lege no small.”

Lege claims Wizkid entered his DM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Lege Miamii announced on social media that Wizkid was in his DM in December 2023.

Days after the singer blessed hypeman Money Gee with N20m, actor Lege Miami revealed his chance at getting such a gift.

On his Instagram page, Lege shared a post with a screenshot of the message he allegedly got from Wizkid.

