A young boy’s emotional reaction to receiving his dream birthday gift was caught on video

When he returned from school, he was overjoyed to see that his parent had bought one for him

He fell to the floor in happiness and gratitude, while his parents filmed his priceless moment

The video captured a heartwarming scene of a young boy who received the best birthday surprise ever.

He had always dreamed of having his own bicycle, but he never expected his parent to fulfill his wish.

The young boy was excited. Photo credit: @anike0502/TikTok

As he came back from school, he saw a shiny new bike waiting for him in the living room. He couldn’t believe his eyes and he was overcome with happiness and excitement.

In a video shared by @anike0502, he ran towards the bike and hugged it, then he collapsed on the floor, laughing. He couldn’t wait to ride his bike and show it to his friends.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mhizbdeen reacted:

“See floor dancing.”

Simplicity said:

“Not me at first sight thinking I saw chicken lap chai wetin hunger dey do person.”

Subr wrote:

“More keys bro.”

Akoronfayo commented:

“I never knew one can swim on a tiles floor...may your days be long boy.”

Nuruddeen also commented:

“I will do this to my children insha Allah.”

Ejire Alaga:

“Nah pikin wey Dey hear word we go surprise, malik no Dey hear word.”

Dudumayana:

“No lunch for that day, they go hear am for street.”

Richard oyindamola:

“Why did I cry.”

Sugarxx656:

“Everybody for school go know say e get bicycle for house.”

Oluwatunmise:

“Na to dey shout leave the bicycle,don't touch it yet, do your assignment first na in remain.”

