Popular Nigerian singer Simi has shared words of advice with her fans from other nationalities

In a video posted on social media, the Duduke crooner noted that people who are not emotionally strong should not join Nigerians in a war of words

Simi gave her reason for her position, and a number of social media users shared their hot takes on it

Talented Nigerian musician Simi Kosoko has advised her fans from other countries about arguing with people from Nigeria.

In a video that made the rounds online, the mum of one shared her insight on why people who are not emotionally strong should not be arguing with Nigerians.

Fans react as singer Simi advises people from other countries not to argue with Nigerians. Photos: @symplysimi

According to Simi, when Nigerians engage in a war of words, they are in it to win. She stated that Nigerians would only lose a word fight to another Nigerian because they are ready to push limits and say unexpected things to win.

Also, in the video, the Duduke crooner stated that when a Nigerian is done insulting a person, they later face their parents and abuse them too.

She said in part:

“If you’re not emotionally strong, you should never get in a word fight with a Nigerian. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. When a Nigerian gets in a word fight with you, they are fighting to win, all bets are off. The only person a Nigerian is losing to is another Nigerian because there’s nothing they won’t say.”

Netizens react as Simi advises people never to get in word fights with Nigerians

The video of Simi speaking on how Nigerians make sure they win word fights trended online, and it got some netizens dropping their hot takes. Read some of them below:

smileapparrelng:

“Especially the Nigerians on twitt*r if you are not emotionally strong just clear ooooo.”

d.adeleke:

“A Ghanaian said Nigeria no get light and Nigerian responded ‘ you are using your light to watch our success and crying online.”

ebbysvintage:

“My colleague learnt the hard way last Monday she apologized the next day .”

phemmypoko:

“And that’s on Jesus, Mary and Joseph! When they go low, we go lower!”

dameeoye:

“The fact that after Nigerians are done with you they will face your parents is the edge you can never go Scot free.”

cynthiaironbar:

“Na Nigerians still dey emotional pass with bad mouth.”

coco_ria_02:

“ Nigerians don’t have limits to things they can say in a fight.”

vivienaroh:

“Dey will drag ya ancestors n descendants.”

shawvibez:

“Your innocent mama and papa go collect .”

