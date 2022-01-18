Social media is a great avenue for everyone to express their views and some people go all the way to drag Nigerian celebrities.

While some of these stars just ignore and move on, others have proven time and time again that they cannot be messed with.

Simi and Adekunle Gold are a match made in heaven Photo credit: @aekunlegold/@jimiyke/@daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

Over the years, people have learned to avoid or play safe around celebrities who are known to roll right back in the mud to give appropriate replies to trolls.

Legit.ng brings you a list of celebrities who will "gbas your gbos" and even go steps forward without remorse on social media.

1. Simi

The singer is known to be a no-nonsense madam, especially on Twitter. No disrespect against Simi or loved ones will go unattended to.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The mum of one even drags her husband, Adekunle Gold once in a while on social media, so giving her fans appropriate clap backs is not difficult.

2. Jim Iyke

Now, we know that his drama with Uche Maduagwu was a stunt, but we strongly believe that Jim Iyke will beat up anyone if the need arises.

The actor goes lower whenever a troll or disrespectful fan goes low and he has his replies handy always ready to launch.

Most Nigerians know better than to look for Jim's trouble.

3. Frank Edoho

This TV host might have stopped being on our screens but he has quite a reputation as a clap back king on Twitter.

Frank mercilessly deals with trolls, especially football fans who think they have the ability to drag him. The TV host also does not use subtle grammar in his replies.

4. Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold and Simi are a match made in heaven as they fit each other and are probably on the same clap back scale.

The singer even goes the extra mile to block fans who report his wife to him for blocking them on Twitter.

5. Daddy Freeze

Daddy Freeze is notorious for his takes on issues on social media as well as his sessions. For anyone who moves south on his page, Freeze is always ready with his reply.

The media personality will actually school such an individual before sending him/her out of the comment section in shame.

In conclusion, all we have to say to you is God help you, if you decide to take on any of the celebrities listed above.

DJ Cuppy shades Kanye West

Popular Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy sparked reactions online after she bragged about her godfather, billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote.

Taking to Twitter, the Gelato crooner dropped a random fact and noted that even though she is a huge fan of Kanye West, she felt the need to remind him that he is not the richest black man.

While some people agreed with and disputed the fact, others asked why she did not mention her dad, Femi Otedola.

Source: Legit.ng