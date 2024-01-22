Nigerian politician Senator Dino Melaye has caught the attention of netizens for the umpteenth time over his love for cars

Just recently, the former senator shared a video where he flaunted the numerous luxury cars in his garage

The video caused a huge stir on social media, with some Nigerians questioning the source of his wealth

Popular Nigerian politician Dino Melaye is back in the news over the expensive cars in his garage.

It is no longer news that the former senator is a great lover of cars, and he enjoys showing them off from time to time.

Nigerians react as Dino Melaye flaunts nearly 20 expensive cars in his garage. Photos: @dinomelaye

Source: Instagram

Just recently, the 50-year-old politician took to his official Instagram page to share a video of his luxury cars after he had been away from them for a while.

Dino flaunted his wide range of luxury automobiles, including some Mercedes Benz, Rolls Royce, and Mustangs. The politician also had impressive sports cars and vintage vehicles in his expansive garage. From the video, it was clear that the politician had almost 20 luxury vehicles parked in his compound.

Melaye accompanied the video with a caption where he referred to his expensive cars as his girlfriends and side chicks. According to him, he had missed them. He wrote:

“My plenty babes and side chicks , I miss una jare. Whose day today?”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Dino Melaye’s luxury cars

As expected, the video of the cars in Dino Melaye’s garage caught the attention of many Nigerians, and they began to drop hot takes with some of them asking questions. Read some of them below:

Thefoodnetworknig2:

“How does he have so many cars? What does he do for a living? Honest question.”

chikejennifer:

“These people would steal from us and still shove it in our faces…where do you politicians buy your audacity sir?”

toksbanks:

“The man who refused to grow up. A politician flaunting his wealth in a country where 50 per cent masses are living below the property level is absolutely madness and insensitive.”

mercyxmerxii:

“Na the youths destinies you carry full car park when some engine do even Dey rust . No worry o lol shebi you go drive them forever.”

didoatintegratedlimited:

“No business , no skill sets, no inheritance from a wealthy home, yet flashing expensive cars , that’s the story of regular politician in Nigeria.”

Chibuike3651:

“Poor man pikin go say na waist of money ”

ladyanne890:

“Dino. Dino. Dino. When will you grow up and discard all these infantile behaviors ‍♀️.”

kfrosh_:

“They ain’t following you to heaven . Note that both the side chick and the babies.”

kayspappi:

“How can a 50 year old man exhibit behavior typical of a 20 year old? Moreover, this man aspires to become a state governor? I initially thought he was more mature and intelligent. Vanity upon vanity.”

ebonyphyque:

“Na this Showoff killed your Ambition for the post of Kogi’s Governor.”

ekeneudemadu:

“Look at who wants to become the governor of a state.”

Donrichieee:

“Funny enough you can only drive one at a time!”

Dino Melaye unveils new ride, advises Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dino Melaye sent an important message to Nigerians on social media.

While showing off his luxurious new ride, Melaye told Nigerians to continue to work hard so as not to start reciting vanity upon vanity.

He made this assertion in a trending video, shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, December 20.

