Top Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, caught the attention of netizens over his latest trip to London

The music star’s aide, who is also a member of the 30BG crew, preached about cutting one’s coat according to their side after seeing ticket prices to London

Isreal, who was forced to fly economy, revealed how much a business class ticket would have cost him, and netizens reacted

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, recently cried out on social media after discovering that airline tickets, especially business class tickets, are not cheap.

The music star’s 30BG crew member was going on a trip to London and was forced to fly economy despite being Davido’s boy.

Fans react as Davido's aide Isreal DMW flies economy class to London. Photos: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram stories, Isreal shared a photo of himself seated in economy class and noted that the ticket cost him N3 million. Not stopping there, he added that a business class ticket would have cost him N8 million.

Isreal then used the opportunity to preach to his many Instagram followers. According to him, there’s no difference between the seats in the economy class and business class. He also advised his fans to cut their coats according to their size and not live their lives to please others.

In his words:

“Seat na Seat dnt ever try pleasing anyone to displease urself. Cut ur coat according to ur pocket.”

See his post below:

Reactions as Isreal DMW complains about price of business class ticket to London

Isreal’s post about his flight to London caught the attention of many netizens and they reacted to what he had to say. Read some of their comments below:

iamgeorgearmani84:

“Oga, 3m for economy? Abi na private jet economy? Stop lying bro.”

officialomoniyi:

“3m to UK from Nigeria? Omo Buhari and Emefiele have both ruined what was left of Nigeria. In other African countries, it's cheaper to move but here look at what people are paying. Well what do I even expect when it's almost 150k to travel winning Nigeria for a trip of less than 1 hour with our politicians not doing anything about it. What a shame.”

iamhenrykoko:

“Plaster for economy, use the balance enjoy London.”

evesoal:

“Isreal enjoy your economy most people wey dey post business no really buy business.”

Maasoroju:

“Make plane sha land where I dey go ni koko.”

super_swizz:

“So far you reach your destination with first class people.”

biggie_poko:

“Paying 5m extra when una go reach same time.”

nuelababe2:

“I like his humility. An apt example of “cut your coat according to your size”!”

mario.eguinea:

“Economy 3M? You dey go Pluto? Stop lying bro .”

