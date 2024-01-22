Naira Marley recently stirred up controversy after commending his signee, Oniyide Azeez, also known as Zinoleesky

The Soapy hitmaker asserted that Zinoleesky was the only wealthiest individual in his circle

He made this bold statement on social media without presenting substantial evidence to support his claim, which left netizens unimpressed

Nigerian singer and record manager Azeez Adeshina Fashola, best known as Naira Marley, heated up the timelines recently after he exalted his signee, Oniyide Azeez, aka Zinoleesky.

According to the Soapy hitmaker, Zinoleesky is the richest person he knows.

Naira Marley spurs heated debate. Credit: @nairamarley, @zinoleesky

Source: Instagram

Without buttressing much on his argument, he wrote:

"Zinoleesky is the richest person I know."

Legit.ng previously reported that the Marlian House CEO released a new track titled "Wahala", months after fans called for a boycott of his music career.

See his post below

Netizens react to Naira Marley’s statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bah_mee_:

"Seyi vibez go buy zinoleesky change go remain sef ."

imolenization_fun_won_ni_:

"No evidence una go explain tire .Werey wey go do naming ceremony for backyard."

rich____kinging:

"Unna mind no go touch ground, justice or no peace of mind for unna."

ibn_abdulkareem_:

"Spirit don dey disturb this one brain."

jersey_boss__:

"He is depressed, I can tell you for free."

dlawika400:

"Suppose dem don gang beat you heeen you no go Dey get time Dey type rubbish."

bah_mee_:

"Shey na Ferrari wey we talk say no be him get am make you dey talk all this."

highbeelicious:

"lol, clout …. Baba sha no wan make Zino leave am."

Zinoleesky's baby’s naming ceremony in trenches buzzes inernet

Marlian signee Oniyide Azeez, best known as Zinoleesky, faced massive backlash online following the birth of his newborn Zendaya.

Legit.ng reported that the Ma Pariwo hitmaker welcomed a bouncing baby girl. Pictures of Zinoleesky cradling the little one made the rounds online.

The newborn's naming ceremony was held recently, and a video made its way online.

Man advises Zinoleesky to speak up

Legit.ng recalls reporting a leaked voice chat of a man advising Zinoleesky to speak up so people could rescue him.

The man said it was the best time for Zino to get out of the Marlian record label.

He further asked the singer if his lyrics about going through so much was a call for help, like in Mohbad's case.

Source: Legit.ng