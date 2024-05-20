Tony Elulemu is the latest prominent figure in the country to show support for Nasboi's music career

The billionaire recently included Nasboi's song Small Money in a video of him and his daughter's visit to Rome, Italy

Tony Elumelu's display stunned the skit maker and singer, who was unable to hold back the emotions

Nigerian billionaire and business magnate Tony Elumelu has joined the list of celebrities who have openly drummed support for skit maker and singer Nasboi.

Elumelu recently shared a fun moment with his daughter Oge after a business meeting in Rome, Italy.

Nasboi comments on Tony Elumelu's video. Credit: @nasboi @tonielumelu

Source: Instagram

The businessman also included Nasboi's trending hit song, Small Money, as the background sound.

Captioning the video, Elumelu wrote:

"Oge and I in Rome for the B7 Summit."

Watch the sweet video below:

Nasboi reacts to Tony Elumelu's video

The singer, overjoyed by the businessman's sweet gesture, thanked him in the comment section.

Nasboi wrote:

"I Dey happy like say Arsenal don win premier league. Thank you for making my day sir."

See a screenshot of Naboi's comment below:

Screenshot of Naboi's comment. Credit: @nasboi

Source: Instagram

Others gush over Elumelu and daughter

booda_akanniii:

"Na Billionaire pikin dy do braids so, but omo iya Teacher wan live big and buy 750k wig dy pressure man up and down."

hilaryjacksondanceking:

"Every Parents dream is to see their children grow than them. I love your legacy sir."

oladaniels_:

"Great man teaching his daughter the way God bless you."

theperfumestores_backup:

"Love the way you are including your kids into the business world…"

pastorjoe_forever:

"The man with the capacity. I salute you sir."

hog_wigs:

"One day it will be me and my kids in any country of my choice. I must be rich in this life and make my family proud."

wink_davee:

"Try dey tag Ur dauta no b U go marry am ..no b everything I go dey tell u."

Don Jazzy grooves to Nasboi's Umbrella

In another report, Don Jazzy jumped on Nasboi's song TikTok Umbrella challenge.

The outfit rocked by Don Jazzy in the viral clip was the main highlight of the challenge.

Don Jazzy also wowed netizens with his impressive dance moves.

Source: Legit.ng