Yul Edochie has claimed that he was the one who started the popular slang "No gree for anybody"

The actor claimed people had been telling him he was the one who first made the statement, and added his investigation confirmed it was true

Edochie urged Nigerians to credit him for inspiring the slang that has become a viral sensation

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has claimed that the popular slogan "No gree for anybody" was first used by him.

The controversial actor added that people have been telling him that he was the originator of the slang which has since gone viral and accepted all over the country.

Yul Edochie says he originated the slogan "No gree for anyone" Photo credit @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie says he deserves credit

In his caption, the thespian claimed that he used the slang in his post on December 29, 2023 on Instagram and on Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He added that it was after thereafter that the statement went viral.

Edochie also called on people to give him credit for the phrase.

Yul Edochie celebrates his 'achievement'

Rejoicing over his feat, the polygamist posted a picture where he was wearing a white agbada and red cap.

He had his traditional fan in his hand.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Edochie's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamqueenyess:

"If it was the time u were with queen may, we would have recognised it but now u lost that glory."

@the.90nine:

"Onye mpa."

@ekwujuru_venga:

"Long live a great man."

@kay_sweswe:

"Attention seeker."

@joysilva49:

"Justice for Yul, he needs urgent attention. He is suffering from depression."

@preciousosauwagboe:

" just tire fr d man inshort porous mouth."

@pascalgoodsnr:

"Yes na you talk am. Nwanne kwechili."

@ifeyinwav:

"Taaa get out."

@iamosebola:

"Since you married Judy you just dey craze dey go. Cloutina"

@geerockkie:

"I no go gree is a popular pidgin English, but the slogan "no gree for anybody" start by this popular guy kelvin, everybody knows. Check his page."

Yul Edochie calls 2023 'best year ever'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edochie bragged that the year 2023 was good to him.

His statement was made a few months after losing his first son and his marriage to his first wife May.

Fans took to the comment section to react to the post.

Source: Legit.ng