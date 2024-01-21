A video of Deyemi Okanlawon trying to plant a kiss on Osas Ighodaro's cheek is trending online

The two celebrities were among the Nollywood stars who turned up for their colleague Kunle Remi's wedding

Deyemi Okanlawon's action has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens, as some argued that his gesture was disrespectful

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has left people talking over his attempt to plant a kiss on his colleague Osas Ighodaro's cheek at their colleague Kunle Remi’s wedding.

Deyemi and Osas were among the popular faces in attendance as Kunle and his wife Tiwi tied the knot over the weekend.

Osas Ighodaro and Deyemi Okanlawon link up at Kunle Remi's wedding. Credit: @officialosas @deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

A highlight from the ceremony was the moment Deyemi was seen trying to get playful with Osas.

In the video Osas shared on her Instastory, the actor attempted to kiss her on the cheek, but she playfully evaded the gesture, which stirred different comments online

Watch the video of Deyemi Okanlawon with Osas Ighodaro below:

Mixed reactions trailed the video of Deyemi Okanlawon with Osas Ighodaro

The video saw some netizens claiming Deyemi was disrespectful, while others described it as adorable. Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

shakitisisi:

"That's disrespectful to his wife and her husband/partner."

jaeda_01:

"he’s always playing."

soloblinkz:

"No gree for anybody oo!"

itz_steady:

"Omo i for go house direct."

mimisugar__126

"I sha let you all knw they re both married man and woman dem get wife n husband for house ooo."

mz__seunfunmi:

"You must chop that kiss, you can’t shenk a whole Deyemi."

olatunde_89:

"Help me greet that bros , that’s her WP .. normal weak point na , she fit like that."

mixxandmatchh_chic:

"So disrespectful to his wife. Going about planting "playful" random pecks on women that you’re not married to is straight up trash."

