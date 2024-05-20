A lady Adejoke Lasisi flaunted her creative prowess as she made 150 bags in two days using empty sachets of water

In a video, she showed the bulky materials she cut into different parts to get the finished process of the bags

She had the support of other workers in her production space as they made it easier to complete the work in time

An entrepreneur and founder of Planet3R, Adejoke Lasisi, is known for using waste materials to create bags and other items.

A lady makes 150 bags with empty sachets of water. Image credit: @adejokelasisi

Source: Instagram

This time, she gathered several empty sachets of water and formed them into a larger piece that she could use to make the desired size of the bags.

The hardworking lady combined the sachets with other materials to give them a durable fitting and sewed them together.

It was a joint effort as other people were in her production room to work with her and they did other parts of the bags before they were coupled to achieve the end product.

According to Adejoke, she made each bag with 380 empty sachets and in total, she made 150 bags which were delivered in two days.

Netizens are proud of Lasisi

Several TikTok users have applauded the lady for her creative works. See some of the comments below:

@Fit techie Mum:

"Well done."

@winifred:

"God bless your handwork."

@Stephen Okeowo:

"These bags are even looking durable than the ones we call Ghana must go."

@Gabriel Heman:

"How did you process the pure water nylon before you got here?"

@Doumpalm_Powder:

"I am proud of you."

Woman makes 1000 bags with detergent sachets

Legit.ng earlier reported that Adegoke wowed netizens after she showed off how she converted sachets of Viva detergent sachets into school bags.

In a video shared on her TikTok page, the woman packed the empty sachets and joined them together using a machine.

She later cut them into the patterns she desired and added other materials to give the bags a solid shape.

Lady makes bags from pure water wastes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adejoke is one Nigerian lady saving the planet and fighting wastes emissions by converting plastic and textile wastes into creative products.

She went viral for making beautiful shopping bags, clothes, bags and paintings from recycled sachet water nylon wastes.

Since then, she has continued to share her creative works online.

Source: Legit.ng