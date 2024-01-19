Big Brother Naija Neo is having a moment at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire

The fitness enthusiast has been kind enough to carry his fans and followers along on his expedition

Neo provided insights into the cultural contrasts he encountered while in the vibrant city of Abidjan

Nigerian reality TV star Emuobonuvie Akpofure, best known as Neo, is one of the few Nigerians who travelled to Côte d'Ivoire to support the Super Eagles at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The star carried his fans and followers along on his trip to the French-speaking country.

BBNaija Neo narrates what it feels like to live in Abidjan.

Source: Instagram

After a few days in the current bustling city of Abidjan, Neo pointed out some of the culture shocks he has witnessed compared with Lagos, where he is based.

According to the BBNaija star, Abidjan has no flashy cars.

"The best car one can find is a 2022 Suzuki. There are hardly any skyscrapers like you see in Lagos," he said.

See his video below:

Netizens react to BBNaija Neo's comparisons

Legit.ng gathered the hot takes below:

womanchef_official:

"True though but they have peace of mind!!! That is all that matters."

disexy:

"I prefer security top notch than flashy cars. So cote d ivoire is better than Naija. Wetin be cars to human life that they wasted daily in Lagos. Abeg."

franc_thona_furnitures:

"It’s not all about flashy all the time. Serenity and peace of mind is the key of life ✌️… that syndrome of luxury lifestyle is not actually the best way to life…"

baudex:

"You need to go to the city , luxury cars choke, and if you know people their you go enjoy."

danimishak:

"They are probably the happiest. Not sure if Nigerians are as happy as they are."

kom4thzone:

"They are not like us Nigerians that like to show off.they live a very low key life and not trying to impress people like you."

sumoo0011:

"What do these gals see in this guy though? Been wondering cos WTH."

jully__mk7:

"Cote d ivoire wey we Dey go e reach your turn you carry reviews come back."

sassyava02:

"Funny how y’all love talking down on other African countries when you haven’t even toured the entire country it’s sad …. Honestly very sad."

Neo shows off father’s palatial mansion

BBNaija star Neo Akpofure caused a buzz on social media after he shared a video of his father's house.

Recall that a number of housemates on the BBNaija show were known to speak about their upbringing and why they decided to be a part of the reality show.

However, the video of Neo's father's house has left many Nigerians asking questions and wondering about the reality star's upbringing.

