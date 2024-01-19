Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi is currently buzzing the internet after a video captured him in the player's dressing room

In the viral clip, Calvin Bassey can be heard discussing the tactics he employed during their match against Ivory Coast

However, netizens were quick to notice that Iwobi was almost unclad in the gathering, with on suave black undies

A video of the famous Super Eagles footballer Alex Iwobi in his pants after the 1-0 victory against Cote d'Ivoire has caused quite a stir on the internet.

In the video, Fulham defender Calvin Bassey was seen recounting his exhaustion on the pitch and the strategy he used to save the game.

Meanwhile, Ola Aina used his phone to record the heightened interactive moment between the players.

The camera quickly captured a full view of Iwobi in a black pant, which has since drawn the attention of many.

Reactions trail Alex Iwobi's black pant

People on the internet wasted no time getting nasty and making jokes about the footballer's underwear.

@OneJoblessBoy:

"If black pants become expensive, we will hold Iwobi responsible."

@belafeid_:

"Sister Iwobi jor now."

@OligboJ:

"You guys did well, congratulations. But I'm seeing something else, you guys should pity us."

@MOnyemaenu:

"Wetin Iwobi wear like this."

styledby_idrix:

"but why that guy go wear G-string."

styledby_idrix:

"the guy on green dey highly disappointed on the brother wey wear G-string."

just.gemgem:

"Alex are you wearing G strings.. it's just 1:0 and now pant."

