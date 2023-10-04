BBNaija star Cee C has opened up about her kind of man and why she can't date Neo, whom she likes so much

In the recording, the reality star said Neo is her spec physically because he is an elegant and fresh guy, but she cannot date him

Cee C made it known that Neo is younger than she is, so she does not want a relationship with a younger person

The clip of Big Brother Naija star Cynthia Nwadiora, known as Cee C, talking about her love and admiration for one of her colleagues, Neo Akpofure, has surfaced online.

In the recording, Cee C revealed that she didn't intend to have a ship on the reality show.

BBNaija Star Cee C reveals she cannot date Neo Photo Credit @ceec_official/@neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Cee C reveals why she cannot date Neo

The reality show star stated that Neo is her spec as she noticed how neat and fresh he is compared to other housemates.

Cee C further stated that she never paid attention to Neo, but when she decided to, she was told Neo was much younger. She added that she can never date a younger person.

"I didn't want to be in a ship in the house. Secondly, I am older than Neo, even if it is one year., I don't want to date a younger guy. I don't think I have ever paid attention to Neo; the guy is neat and fresh. Physically, he was my spec."

Reaction trails Cee C's revelation about Neo

Netizens have reacted to the video of Cee C saying she can not date Neo. Some praised her for being sincere. See their comment below.

@thecutedivasbrand:

"Very bold,straightforward and expressive."

@christyudofia:

"I love her always expressive."

@pink.lips.balm:

"Neo head will just be swelling.. he got a lot of complements this season."

@walesmama1:

"I will open another page and deal with you,you don’t know I have time."

@kelvin.prince_:

"Dem don finally drop the king of all stars video."

@globee75:

"Ceec my love, I like you because you are not a pretender ."

@faveeeeeeeeee:

"Y u no release our interview since naw..however I love her no be say na joke."

@sabe_lla:

"Cee c is me! im Cee c I don’t like dating me younger than me Fr Fr even if I’m 2mins older than u.I no Dey do!"

@kingly_kosi:

"Open your eyes and talk baby."

@ilamin11:

"When love Enter your inner brain u go drop the age gap."

Source: Legit.ng