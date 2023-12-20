BBNaija star Neo Akpofure is trending on social media over controversies surrounding his upbringing

The reality show star recently travelled home, and he showed off his father’s palatial mansion

Many netizens were in awe of the huge house, and many claimed that Neo had claimed to be from a struggling family on the BBNaija show

BBNaija star Neo Akpofure has caused a major buzz on social media after he shared a video of his father’s house.

Recall that a number of housemates on the BBNaija show were known to speak about their upbringing and why they decided to be a part of the reality show.

Video of BBNaija star Neo's dad's mansion trends online. Photos: @hob_media1

Source: TikTok

However, the video of Neo’s father’s house has left many Nigerians asking questions and wondering about the reality star’s upbringing.

In the video, which was posted on TikTok by @hob_media1 and spotted by Legit.ng, Neo was seen walking in a very big and impressive compound as he showed off the grounds with tarred floors and big trees. According to the reality star, he had missed home.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A huge brown building was also on the grounds and a series of air conditioner units were seen fixed on the property. A black Toyota jeep was also parked in a corner of the compound.

See the video below:

Reactions as Neo flaunts his father’s palatial mansion

The video of Neo’s father’s impressive house caught many netizens unawares. Some of them noted that they thought the reality star had claimed to be from a struggling family on the BBNaija show. Other netizens claimed that Neo always said his dad was rich but with so many kids that the wealth did not go round.

Read some of their comments below:

Jāmel:

“If I vote for wuna again make my hand bend.”

jenny:

“Neo talk am for bbn say e papa house fit host all the house mate. Abi na only pool parry una dey watch?”

ONIMISII:

“No be ths guy talk say na he live him life inside prison be this wey say him na fisher man !!!!! lies plenty this country cuz of pities vote.”

user8322531902550:

“I thought he was an Uber driver?”

ezinne nne:

“This guy said he sold indomie on the road side to survive .”

Nkeiruka Gladys:

“ the poor voting 4 the rich to become richer when u talk they will attack u. like they always say it's their money so they will vote.”

Owerri cake & chops vendor:

“That’s a massive home you’ve got right there .”

Dubem:

“the house choke o.”

DOLAPO:

“Shebi wen he came to bbn 2020 he said he’s poor.”

Leamma:

“But they are plenty on their family maybe that is why the house is big.”

Faith Raleigh:

“He even said that his dad has many wives and more than 20 children so I'm not shocked.”

CeeC says Neo is her spec

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the clip of Big Brother Naija star Cynthia Nwadiora, known as Cee C, talking about her love and admiration for one of her colleague, Neo Akpofure, surfaced online.

In the recording, Cee C revealed that she didn't intend to have a ship on the reality show.

The reality show star stated that Neo is her spec as she noticed how neat and fresh he is compared to other housemates.

Source: Legit.ng