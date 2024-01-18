Nigeria Vs Ivory Coast: List of 20 Places to Watch AFCON 2023 Matches in Lagos for Free
- The Lagos state government has set up 20 live Viewing Centres for residents of the state to enjoy AFCON 2023 for free
- The locations of the 20 designated viewing were listed in a statement issued by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC)
- The Sports Commission explained the viewing will ensure that soccer-loving Lagosians support Super Eagles
Lagos state - The Lagos state government has announced the opening of 20 live Viewing Centres for residents to watch the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire for free across the state.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), The Guardian reported.
According to the statement, the initiative tagged #LagosIsAGoal was designed to provide a conducive platform for the residents to enjoy AFCON 2023 live matches on gigantic TV-size screens.
LSSC explained that the initiative aims to ensure that soccer-loving Lagosians give their support to the Super Eagles, who take on Côte d’Ivoire by 6 pm today, Thursday, January 18
List of 20 Places to Watch AFCON 2023 Match in Lagos
- Surulere
- Lagos Island
- Yaba
- Epe
- Oworonshoki
- Badagry
- Ketu
- Ajegunle
- Alimosho
Agbado-Oke Odo
- Ojo
- Festac
- Ijegun
- Agege
- Mushin
- Ikorodu
- Ojokoro
- Abesan
- Igbobi-Sabe
- Lekki
What I'll do If Nigeria's lose to Ivory Coast, Shehu Sani speaks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani revealed what he will say should the Super Eagles of Nigeria lose their next match against the host nation, Cote d'Ivoire at AFCON 2023.
He said if the Super Eagles lose to the Elephant of Ivory Coast, he will conclude that they went to the tournament for a fashion parade and not to play football.
Sani stated this via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Wednesday, January 17.
AFCON: Lagos opens 20 Free viewing centres
The Lagos state increased the designated viewing centres for the 2024 AFCON, from 15 to 20.
This was disclosed by the special assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on sports, Damilare Orimoloye, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Orimoloye said the viewing centres were increased in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu's THEME Plus Agenda which emphasises social inclusion.
