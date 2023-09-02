Big Brother All Stars Neo revealed that he once had to go head-to-head with his own family due to his relationship with Vee

Neo shared that his relationship with Vee led to frequent disagreements with his family and involved some of the influential personalities in his life

The video that has since circulated online saw the fitness enthusiast narrating his own side of the story to Angel and Lucy

BBNaija All Stars Neo has finally disclosed some of the events that went on in the relationship he had with Vee.

The fitness enthusiast was spotted conversing with Lucy and Angel when he told them how he fought his family because of what he had with Vee.

BBNaija All Stars Neo reveals how he stood with Vee against his family Credit: @neo_akpofure

Source: Instagram

According to Neo, his relationship with Vee made him have problems with his family members, and also involved some influential persons in his life.

See the video below

BBNaija Neo’s video sparks reactions online

See what Netizens had to say about Neo’s side of the story:

@Snooww001:

"He doesn’t need to air that publicly… Vee is not there to tell her part."

@Nwannekaenyioma:

"Vee was and is still right by breaking up with you. You talk too much."

@Snooww001:

"If you have a cousin like Venita and many more others .. definitely there’s problem even without saying a word."

khabibgramm:

"The best story teller goes to Neo."

ufuomavalerie:

"U c ehn .I knew u would come and post dis,,Thank God say everyone de watch .Y lie? He never mentioned name. It was Lucy dat brought d conversation n he was like who .Lucy mentioned d name of d person in his ears .... He only said d person broke up with him cos she felt d whole tin was toxic.stop wrong narrative."

tobialima:

"You go explain tire no evidence."

tash_stars:

"With venita in your family I think every girlfriend needs time for herself."

Source: Legit.ng