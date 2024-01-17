Nigerian singer Simi recently shared some comments online about firstborns and the responsibilities heaped on their shoulders

The singer slammed many parents, siblings and extended family members who would constantly make demands of their firstborns

Simi begged for respite for most firstborns, noting that they deserve to have a peaceful and normal life

Outspoken songwriter and singer Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, recently sparked a major conversation on social media.

The singer tweeted that people must learn to heap fewer responsibilities and family burdens on their firstborn child.

Singer Simi sparks a conversation about a societal flaw she feels needs addressing.

Simi said because their first doesn't mean they're slaves to everyone else's wants and desires.

She noted that many of them suffer from panic attacks whenever they see calls and text messages from their siblings and other family members.

Simi shares how to reduce the burdens on firstborn

The singer, in her tweet, also revealed that the enormous responsibility heaped on firstborns is one of the reasons they usually die early.

Simi Kosoko also noted that their roles and how they are perceived in society make it hard for them to speak up and seek help.

Read an excerpt of Simi's tweet here:

"Y'all need to let your first borns breathe. They came first does not mean they should carry everybody's load. Many of them don't even like you anymore , because when you text them na so so panic attack. They're just not allowed to say it. Let them breathe."

Simi's tweet about overburden firstborn children with responsibilities is come days after she and her hubby celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

See the Simi's post advocating for less responsibility heaped on firstborns:

See how netizens reacted to Simi's tweet

Here are some of the reactions that trailed Simi's tweet:

@Nsikakeyo007:

"Only God knows the burden we second borns carry, but no one seems to notice bcus they believe everything's on the first born. Y'all firstborn need to stop this unnecessary hype."

@Engr_Ashile:

"We the association of second born says y’all can’t tell us what to do, and nobody is breathing till we get all what we want."

@Mr_Peter_Ayo:

"When first born Head nor correct na responsible Second born go use head Carry am..."

@NworieFlorence:

"I am a first born and I can relate. I don't understand why something will happen and they will leave my immediate junior sis that closer to home to call me that is far away and this is something she can easily sort out too. It's tiring. The worst part is getting used to it."

@ugo_himself:

"Once you learn how to say no to certain things then you will be successful not everytime you will please the public."

@YLT_INVESTMENT:

"Do the best you can as a first born. But don't forget that you're not immune to death you only live once. If you die your family will live their lives without you."

@Drizzy__vibez:

"I tell my brother inside my mama belle say make I go first he talk say no….anything wey first born eye see them deserve am."

@chistanwardrobe:

"Nigerian parents can't afford to stop vos the first borns are their first love."

@Bonezworldng:

"Me wey no even send our first born when it comes to asking for money."

@judiboybaby:

"We go table this matter for family meeting. U say make AG Baby Kala for everybody ba."

@Obieze_Fortune:

"Let the first born breeef, billing don wan choke AG Baby. Don’t suffocate our AG Baby o."

Adekunle Gold and Simi mark 5th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Adekunle Gold and his beautiful wife, Simi celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary in a unique way.

On social media, the music stars took to their official Instagram pages to announce that they had clocked five years in marriage.

Adekunle Gold celebrated the special occasion by sharing a music video of himself with Simi for their song, Look What You Made Me Do.

