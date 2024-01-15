A lady left internet users in stitches after sharing a video of her younger sister weeping in the kitchen

Her younger sibling, who is the last child of the family, stood before dirty plates placed in the sink as she wept

While many social media users had funny things to say about her action, some people came to her defense

A video of a girl weeping in the kitchen before dirty plates has sent netizens into a frenzy.

The girl's older sibling, @jenniferdindu, shared the clip on Tikok as she laughed at her behaviour.

People laughed at the last born. Photo Credit: @jenniferdindu

The girl could be seen with her hand on her face as she shed tears before the sink which contained dirty plates.

After some seconds, she dashed out of the kitchen and slammed the door behind her. It is unclear if her weeping was caused by the house chore before her.

Many internet users defended in support and against the girl's action.

Watch the video below:

Opinions divided on the last born's behaviour

SOLA said:

"Me that they sent to buy gas today i no see bike and keke na so i carry 6k gas dey waka justice for last borns I don cry tire."

berry said:

"You guys won't understand this feeling shaa, we feel like we are not members of the family at that point."

Wealth said:

"I don't get it y'all, plate dey kill pikin, so make her seniors cook for her, still wash plate for her,if she doesn't start, when will she start pls."

Charlesind1 said:

"Na war u want ooo.

"Watching her cry makes you happy abi. fellow last born gather here.we must seek justice."

Ekua Obisi said:

"Yesterday I asked our last born to wash just cups and plates, he now started crying and saying no one loves him and he doesn't have friends eiiii."

that one girl said:

"I'm a last born and ion find this funny, she'll keep this in mind especially since u uploaded it."

alexxofficial said:

"I love our last born with all my hrt, it breaks me when she cries, I will just wash the plate myself."

