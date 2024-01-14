Famous female disc jockey DJ Cuppy is among the most followed people on social media within the Nigerian online community

The billionaire heiress is one of the most criticised Nigerian public figures, and the years after years of constant bashing are beginning to get to her

A recent post by Cuppy lamenting the constant criticism of her personality and sense of humour has sparked mixed reactions on social media

Billionaire heiress and Nigerian female disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, recently stirred emotions online with a tweet she shared.

In the tweet, Cuppy lamented the constant criticisms she's endured over the years about her personality and sense of humour.

She noted in her post that the years of constant bashing were beginning to take a toll on her.

Cuppy hopes that Nigerians will one day understand her sense of humour

The celebrity DJ tweeted that she hopes Nigerians will understand her better soon.

She said this while noting that she was tired of the constant bashing and criticisms she's endured over the years.

This tweet is coming weeks after Cuppy noted how much she cried in 2023. She shared that losing her relationship with British boxer Ryan Taylor was one of her saddest moments ever.

Read an excerpt of Cuppy's tweet below:

"One day, MAYBE just one day you pipu will FINALLY understand my personality and humour. Am getting tayad o."

See Cuppy's post:

Netizens react to Cuppy's lamentations

See how netizens reacted to Cuppy's post complaining about Nigerians misinterpreting her sense of humour and personality:

@abazwhyllzz:

"I respect your personality and your sense of humor. You are wise and everything will definitely be fine. I just wished I could rearrange the letters of the alphabets, so that I can put U and I together."

@Papijnr0:

"Na you go Oxford. Na you no fit differentiate am and I’m."

@OG_umaru:

"Understanding your personality as per se you be money or food. Maybe you don’t know that bread is 1000 naira now."

@a_light_piece:

"You're so real and I like that about you. Everybody will never understand you, just keep being yourself."

@Mi_Ra_Cle001:

"A lot of us understand you tho but why did you turn lerry down while he was into you, anyways my boyfriend is single just in case…"

@Izy_BodyFitness:

"I respect your sense of humor. You are brave and wise, to crown it all, you are the best."

@Hassaniyour:

"Why you no kuku turn am to course, make we dey study you for University."

@realestherchuks:

"Nah! Your humour is Top notch we misunderstand it cause it is written maybe can you help us understand you by doing vlogs?"

@baba__233:

"Na only me dey understand you sha."

DJ Cuppy uses heartbreak to lecture Oyinbo conference attendants

Legit.ng recalls when Cuppy addressed the dissolution of her engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor.

During a recent press conference at Wimbiz London, the music entertainer used her life experiences as a reference in the lecture she gave during the event.

Cuppy confirmed that she was engaged last year but is currently single.

