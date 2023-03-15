Singer Adekunle Gold recently shared a fun video of his wife, daughter and some family members as they celebrate the release of his new single

In the video, Simi was supper excited over her husband’s latest achievement and couldn’t contain her joy

The video has stirred reactions from many of Adekunle Gold’s fans and followers as many celebrated him

Celebrity couple and singers Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi have given fans an insight into how they celebrate.

This comes as Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram page to share a lovely of him, his wife, daughter Deja, and some family members celebrating the release of his new single featuring Marlian signee Zinoleesky titled ‘Party No Dey Stop’.

Adekunle Gold drops new song 'Party No Dey Stop.' Credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

A clip in the video showed the moment the lovebirds and other family members raised glasses to mark the new achievement.

Another clip showed them cheering the baby of the house, Deja, to dance in the sweet video.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Adekunle’s video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sharon.e.wealth:

"Simi is a vibe pls ."

hardhekunlee:

"It is twelve o clock and deja is awake Is she not going to skul."

billz_spencer:

"Poco go soon post video singing word for word all through the song like say na him write song ."

flairtitude:

"What you people gave Simi is different ."

bob_bharichy:

" ogunleye simi action po."

reeskyleo_jtm001:

"I hope zinodicts wont ripped off this song❤️."

olumightyalonge:

"Party no dey stop,simi ti trabaye ."

ms_davids:

"What is in that glass? @symplysimi ."

mick_mephalti:

"Party no Dey stop."

sirb0lu:

"Tio jooor!!!. Every lyrics bang harder even after reading your mail."

fav_darkman:

"To see Simi happy ehn, i fit sell our family land….. must download ."

Cute video of Simi's daughter excites Chelsea fans

A viral video showed Simi and her daughter, Deja, excited Chelsea fans as many assumed she was cheering the Premier League football club on.

Simi, in a tweet, however, insisted her daughter was not referring to the EPL club.

She wrote:

"Also, my daughter is saying "Chelsea, come on now" randomly through the day and I'm livid. Livid in a "this is f*ing hilarious" way.

Source: Legit.ng