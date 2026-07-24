Jelicia Westhoff took to her Instagram story to issue a stern warning about her son with Maduka Okoye

The post came amid the footballer's rumoured romance with Cardi B and controversy over alleged impersonation

Reports had earlier suggested Jelicia was not behind several viral posts attributed to her about the Super Eagles goalkeeper

Maduka Okoye's baby mama, Jelicia Westhoff, has broken her silence with a fierce warning, vowing to fight for her son no matter the circumstances.

In a post shared on her Instagram story, Jelicia made her position crystal clear, directing what appeared to be a pointed message at anyone who might underestimate her resolve as a mother.

Maduka Okoye's baby mama speaks about their son in cryptic post amid football star's alleged romance with Cardi B. Photo credit@cardib/@madukaokoye/@jeliciawesthoff

Source: Instagram

"To think I won't go to war over a child I risked my life to bring into this world is insane, play where it is safe," she wrote.

Jelicia Westhoff speaks out

The statement comes on the back of a turbulent period for both Jelicia and the Super Eagles goalkeeper, who has been at the centre of growing public attention following reports linking him romantically to American rapper Cardi B.

The controversy surrounding Jelicia deepened after several posts allegedly written by her about Okoye began circulating online. However, a separate report emerged suggesting she had been impersonated and that she was not personally responsible for the content being attributed to her.

Maduka Okoye and Cardi B rumours

Okoye, who plays as a goalkeeper for Udinese in Italy, has seen his personal life thrust into the spotlight as speculation about his connection to Cardi B continues to generate significant buzz online.

Against that backdrop, Jelicia's latest Instagram story appears to signal that she is prepared to take decisive action when it comes to matters involving her child, regardless of the public noise surrounding the situation.

Here is the Instagram post made by Jelicia about her next step below:

Maduka Okoye's baby mama continues reacting to his relationship online. Photo credit@jeliciaokoya

Source: Instagram

Cardi B storms Paris fashion with live crow

Legit.ng had reported that Cardi B was one of the people who turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week with what she wore for the event.

She was seen in a chest revealing a dramatic dress, and she used an animal as her accessory to create more drama.

What she wore to the fashion event became a trending topic among those in the fashion industry.

Source: Legit.ng