The Canadian government issued a public warning about scammers claiming they can guarantee visas or eTAs to applicants

Fraudsters are reaching out to potential victims through email, phone calls, and text messages with false promises

Canada's immigration authority shared guidance on how people can protect themselves from immigration fraud

The Canadian government has warned the public that no individual or organisation can guarantee approval of a Canadian visa or Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA), and that anyone making such a claim is running a scam.

The government said scammers are approaching people through multiple channels, including emails, phone calls, and text messages, all promising to secure immigration documents that they have no authority to deliver.

How the scam works

According to Canada's official guidance, fraudsters typically pose as immigration agents or consultants with special connections that allow them to fast-track or guarantee a visa outcome. This is false. The Canadian government makes clear that visa and eTA decisions rest entirely with its immigration authorities, and no third party can influence or guarantee those decisions.

Targets of these scams are often asked to pay fees upfront in exchange for the promised service. Once payment is made, the scammer either disappears or continues to demand more money without delivering any results.

What to do if you are targeted

The government urged anyone who is contacted by someone claiming to guarantee a Canadian visa or eTA to treat it as fraud immediately. People who believe they have already fallen victim to such a scheme are also encouraged to report the incident through the appropriate channels.

Canada's immigration authority published guidance covering the warning signs of immigration fraud, how to verify legitimate immigration consultants, and the steps victims can take after being defrauded. The guidance is available through Canada's official government website.

Nigerians seeking to travel to Canada have increasingly become targets of immigration scammers, particularly as demand for Canadian visas has grown alongside the country's japa trend.

Read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng