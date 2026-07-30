Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke took to X on Thursday, July 30, 2026, to allege that some unnamed personalities were intimidating his administration

The post came 16 days before the Osun governorship election scheduled for August 15, 2026

Adeleke's comments drew sharp reactions from Nigerians, with critics pointing to governance failures rather than opposition pressure

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has alleged that unnamed personalities are working to intimidate his administration ahead of the governorship election.

Legit.ng reports that the Osun state government raised an alarm that police raided the SSG residence and invaded the homes of 6 commissioners.

Adeleke says his government won’t bow to intimidation ahead of the Osun guber poll. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Adeleke did not name the individuals he accused or give specific details about the nature of the alleged intimidation.

The governor made the claim on his official X account, @AAdeleke_01, on Thursday, July 30, 2026, less than three weeks before the state's governorship election on August 15.

The post came at a heated point in the Osun political calendar, with the incumbent governor set to face opposition parties, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the polls.

Osun guber poll: Reactions to Adeleke's post

The governor's comments drew mixed responses from Nigerians on the platform.

@mumeen_olalekan pushed back against the intimidation claim, writing:

"Rain washes away your roads in Osun, and you said some personalities are intimidating you... This is absolutely wrong; it is your lack of governance that intimidates you and not any opposition."

@Uomojagun shared a similar view:

"Nobody is fighting your government; it is your own failures that have declared war on your administration."

@SamuelA62050305 questioned the logic behind the allegation:

"Why should that be intimidation? You said any of your people caught committing a crime should be arrested, even if the person is your son or daughter."

Not all reactions were critical. @Mr_deetech expressed support for the governor, writing:

"Thank you, my governor, for the good works. This is what I expect others to be doing, especially APC. You should tell us what you will do differently, not promoting havoc and propaganda. I am voting for you, sir; I just received my PVC."

@seetoptendotcom offered a broader endorsement ahead of the vote:

"Osun people have decided. From the young to old people, from men and women, from Muslims, Christians and traditional, everyone has decided to vote for you again as the only credible candidate to finish what you have started till 2030."

@solomon_tr56139 pointed to an infrastructure project as evidence of the governor's record:

"Governor Ademola Adeleke constructed the dual carriageway in Ilesa—a landmark project transforming the city's road network and improving connectivity. Imole lekan si!"

@Mizta_Enter kept the focus on the election itself:

"Our focus is on the August 15 election, and the good people of Osun are ready to vote accordingly."

The August 15 governorship election in Osun State is widely regarded as one of the most competitive contests in Nigeria's South-West in the current electoral cycle, with Adeleke seeking a second term in office.

Hoodlums invade INEC office in Osun

Recall that about 8 to 10 armed hoodlums attacked an INEC PVC distribution centre in Okuku, Osun State.

The gunmen fired shots into the air at Oyinlola DC School in Ward 2, causing officials and residents to flee the scene.

Osun Police Command confirmed the attack and said tactical and intelligence assets have been deployed to catch the suspects.

Osun: MC Oluomo kicks against suspension of NURTW

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the national leadership of NURTW set up a seven-man caretaker committee to oversee parks and garages across Osun state.

MC Oluomo, through deputy president Aliyu Issa Ore, declared that no state governor holds the power to suspend NURTW activities.

He also explained the reason while sharing the union's next move in Osun State ahead of the gubernatorial election.

Source: Legit.ng