A businesswoman has advised married men on the need to send their wives and kids abroad first instead of going before them

According to her, doing that would be more advantageous for the family and gave reasons for her standpoint

She had offered to send Nigerians to Canada with her money but gave certain conditions that must be met

Grace White, a businesswoman, has said it is more beneficial for men to send their wives and kids abroad first.

Grace, who offered to sponsor Nigerians to Canada, said she offered to help a man send his wife and kids to the North American country but he refused.

She advised men to allow their wives go abroad first with the kids. Photo Credit: @ajuma3447

Source: TikTok

Why wives and kids should go abroad first

In a TikTok video, she maintained that sending one's wife and kids abroad first paves the way for the person.

"If you know you are married, push your wife and kids to go first. They are going to create ways for you..." she said.

Grace mentioned six single mums she helped in relocating to Canada.

Watch the video below:

People showed interest in Grace White's sponsorship offer

MOZ said:

"Incase the wife go and forget about husband? maybe the man was afraid for the woman not to forget or leave him. so you see?"

Darlington Ejehiegbe said:

"What's the guarantee that my wife will get a job in Canada and who will help her cater for the children while she's at work ?"

user2267467804468 said:

"Pls ma help me ma, am a triplets mom, I hawk plantain to care for them ma. Still he beats me like animal."

Ola said:

"God bless you for this program, I'm interested and I have an international passport."

Michael Essien said:

"Am very interested and willing for my family to go first . . Abeg give me this golden opportunity please."

user5627247976932 said:

"I have interest to go to Canada and I'm a single mom of one, please ma help me please ma."

mayafave492 said:

"Good day mama can I go and study there please."

adebisimonsurat said:

"Pls I am interested and I have two children."

Man overseas warns men not to travel out without their wives

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had advised men against going abroad without their wives.

In a video, Odogwukiwi passionately expressed his concerns, stating that leaving one’s spouse behind when travelling abroad is risky.

In his video, he claimed that women whose husbands travelled abroad would not remain faithful to their husbands.

His video highlighted the potential challenges and risks individuals may face when leaving their partners behind and embarking on a journey to a foreign land.

