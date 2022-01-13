Nigerian female musician, Simi is in celebration mode as she marks her 3 years of being married to fellow singer, Adekunle Gold

Simi posted a lovely photo of herself and her dear husband and showered him with romantic words on the day of their wedding anniversary

She also declared that she will keep spending her husband's money and rubbing his body, Nigerians have congratulated them

Popular female singer, Simi is letting her fans gush about love after sharing romantic notes about her husband, Adekunle Gold as they celebrate three years wedding anniversary.

Simi took to her Instagram page to post a beautiful photo of herself and her hubby Adekunle Gold and said some nice words about their amazing journey.

Simi celebrates wedding anniversary with Adekunle Gold. Credit: @symplysimi

Source: Instagram

The singer referred to her loving husband as her boy:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

"3 years and you're still the one I love oooh the one that I belong to still the one I kiss goodnight. I love you my boy. I thank you for this journey. God really working overtime with us."

Simi also played around the lyrics of one of Adekunle Gold's songs that talked about money:

"A wise man once said "luckily oh mo lowo ti mo fe na". I look forward to spending your money and rubbing your body forever."

Check out the post below:

Anniversary wishes

Nigerians have commented on Simi's post and showered her with wedding anniversary messages.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Aramidemusic:

"Happy anniversary guys."

Iam_esthie_:

"I love to see it! happy 3 years to you both. May God sustain your union Himself and keep you in purpose."

Ohreeoluwah:

"We love him too."

Lizzylope_:

"Happy wedding anniversary my people God bless your home. 144 years to go in Jesus name."

Queen_laamie:

"Amen!!!!!!!!! Happy Anniversary. Love you."

Adaikwerre:

"Forever to Go."

How did you keep Simi without money? Erica asks Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija star, Erica Nlewedim asked Adekunle Gold a very important question about his love life.

Arica asked Adekunle Gold how he coped when he had no money and was in a relationship with fellow singer, Simi.

Adekunle gave her the modest reply that love is not enough and singer Omah Lay also joined the conversation.

Source: Legit.ng