Ethiopia launched the world's most expensive investment migration programme on July 8, requiring a $10 million minimum to qualify

An analysis of Henley & Partners data found several African countries in the top 10 most expensive golden visa programmes

Singapore ranked second globally while Mozambique, Seychelles and Rwanda also featured among the highest-cost investment residency programmes

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia - Ethiopia has become the most expensive country in the world for investment-based residency, with a minimum investment threshold of $10 million for a 10-year residence permit, which is already in effect.

A Business Day report published on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, citing data from Henley & Partners, ranked Ethiopia as the top destination among 48 countries offering investment migration programmes. At least four African nations featured in the top 10: Ethiopia, Mozambique, Seychelles, and Rwanda.

Ethiopia now offers the world's most expensive investment-based residency programme. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Top 10 most expensive golden visa programmes

Ethiopia tops costliest golden visa rankings

Ethiopia's programme requires a minimum investment of $10 million, or $5 million for applicants whose projects generate significant local employment. A card-based residence permit carries a processing fee of $10,000, rising to $12,500 for express handling, with a premium home-delivery option also available. The programme targets sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure and industrial development. Ethiopia's passport ranks between 91st and 93rd on the Henley Passport Index, granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to roughly 43 to 47 destinations.

Singapore's Global Investor Programme ranks second, requiring a minimum of SGD 10 million, about $7.8 million, and offers permanent residency with a pathway to citizenship after two years. Singapore holds the top spot on the Henley Passport Index, with visa-free access to 192 destinations.

Mozambique ranks third, requiring $5 million for a ten-year investor residency permit. Hong Kong follows with a requirement of HK$30 million, equivalent to $3.9 million, under its Capital Investment Entrant Scheme, which was introduced in September 2003 and leads to permanent residency after seven years.

New Zealand's Active Investor Plus Visa requires a minimum of NZ$5 million, about $3 million, and was announced in September 2022. Jersey, a British Crown Dependency, demands at least £1.75 million in real estate plus £250,000 in annual taxes, which works out to roughly $2.33 million.

The Cayman Islands and the Bahamas both set a floor of $1 million, primarily in real estate or qualifying assets. Seychelles and Rwanda also require $1 million each, with Rwanda targeting manufacturing, tourism, technology and financial services.

US joins costliest visa rankings

The United States EB-5 programme requires $800,000 but does not offer direct citizenship. Instead, investors can pursue permanent residency and eventually naturalisation after meeting three conditions: a qualifying investment, the creation of at least ten full-time jobs, and completion of the standard naturalisation timeline, which takes roughly seven years from the point of legal residency.

Bulgaria rounds out the top ten at approximately $582,000, equivalent to €512,000. The programme grants permanent residency with a five-year pathway to full Bulgarian, and by extension European Union, citizenship. Bulgaria abolished its fast-track citizenship by investment option and now operates a strictly residency-based model. Eligible investments include licensed Bulgarian alternative investment funds, venture capital, private equity, or collective investment schemes.

See a tweet below confirming Ethiopia's launch of a 10-year Golden Visa Programme:

The 10 countries with the most expensive golden visa programmes are listed below:

Ethiopia Singapore Mozambique New Zealand Hong Kong Seychelles Rwanda United States Mauritius Bulgaria

US Embassy issues Nigeria visa reminder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States Embassy in Abuja called on American citizens living in or visiting Nigeria to act before the federal government's immigration amnesty window closes on Friday, July 31, 2025.

The US Mission, in an advisory issued by the embassy, warned that anyone who fails to regularise an expired or lapsed immigration status before the deadline could face hefty financial penalties and possible long-term restrictions on re-entering the United States from August 1.

Source: Legit.ng