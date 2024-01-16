A video of Afrobeats King Davido and his superstar colleague Kizz Daniel shooting a music video sparks reactions on social media

In the viral clip, both singers were sighted exchanging roles as they vibed to the camera while dropping dope bars

Reports making the rounds have it that the trending clip is a snippet of Davido's verse on Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe remix

Nigerian Afrobeats superstars Davido and Kizz Daniels have been in the news lately after clips of them hanging out together went viral.

A snippet of the singers performing in front of a camera while shooting a music video has sparked reactions on social media.

A snippet of Davido's collaboration with Kizz Daniel on Twe Twe leaks online. Photo credit: @vaddictschannel

According to reports, the leaked video snippet is the upcoming collaboration between Davido and Kizz Daniel.

Davido jumps on Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe remix

Reports have it that Davido is set to feature on Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe remix, and the leaked viral clip is the song's music video.

Reactions have trailed the video, with many going gaga, noting that it is a super banker of a hit.

The Kizz Daniel song was released late last year, which he used to introduce the woman in his life.

This isn't Kizz Daniel and Davido's first time working together. They collaborated on One Ticket, which is still regarded by many as one of the biggest hit songs of 2019.

Watch leaked snippet below:

See how netizens reacted to the leaked snippet

Here are some of the comments that has trailed the trending video:

@trophycash:

"Expect OBO to reply tiwa savage with this song... That's his way..."

@amkplus:

"The biggest among the rest,, legendary Davido."

@pauloopauloo:

"Can't wait boss."

@Prolific_guru:

"Davido on this song is very good… mayb with that, kiss Daniel’s song will have a replay value nd some longevity which it usually lacks."

@talktalktv_:

"Is that Davido behind kizz Daniel am not too sure sha."

@kescode93:

"Davido go spoil this song jare."

@ :

"If you still need to stay relevant put OBO on a remix or any feature E dey deliver e no Dey disappoint."

@Olayode hammed:

"Twe twe is sweet but with 001 the twe twe Must be sweeter."

@Faith official:

"OBO for life. You go see am say the remix go blow pass the main song."

