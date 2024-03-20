Davido has reacted to a trending video of a man alleged to be Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje jamming to his song Away

The DMW label owner reposted the video on his Instastory with a caption of him hailing Odumeje

The viral video has since stirred reactions as some netizens criticised what a pastor was doing in a club

Afrobeats star David Adeleke 'Davido' has reacted to a viral video of a man believed to be Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje at a club jamming to the singer's song, ‘Away."

Odumeje, who recently made headlines over a video of him with Flavour, is known on the internet for his unusual stunts as the man alleged to the cleric was spotted in the video dancing enthusiastically.

Davido reacts to video

The viral video caught Davido's attention, and he subsequently shared it on his Instagram story.

He also accompanied the post with a caption that hailed Odumeje as he wrote: “Indabo.”

Below is a screenshot of Davido's post

Watch video as a man believed to be Odumeje dancing to Davido's Away

Recall that Davido recently dropped the music video for Away featuring Real Madrid stars.

Netizens react to video of Odumeje at a club

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

_leeks17:

"Who else is coming from Davido’s story."

deji_ogunsola:

"Abeg my question be say; Watin Pastor de do for club ?"

hightension__:

"My pastor must be happy."

ako.dilan:

"Who dey really go this guy church??"

kjlyrics:

"our church pastor doing the great work."

____earlymoney001:

"Pastor say I have been doing this e don tey."

rexy_30bg:

"Song too sweet nah even blind man go dance to am."

sanijoshuaaboje:

"pastor weh get different work."

temmytee.bahbah:

"Why all the criticizes him now nah deliverance he went to do there and to gain some soul for God."

