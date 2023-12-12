Hours after making a stirring revelation about his origin, Kizz Daniel finally reveals the face of the woman who gave birth to his sons

In the viral clip, the singer and his baby mama were seen doing the Twe Twe dance steps to Kizz's new song

Kizz's woman was seen in the video being very shy as she kept running away from the camera but came back to grind on her

A video of popular Nigerian singer Tobiloba Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel and an anonymous woman in a viral clip dancing seductively together has sparked reactions online.

The raunchy video is coming barely 12 hours after Kizz Daniel made a stirring revelation about his origin online.

A clip of Kizz Daniel and his baby mama dancing raunchily goes viral online. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel

Kizz, in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), that he was half Yoruba and half Fulani.

However, the video of him and his baby mama that came after the revelation stirred the most reactions online.

"Why are you shy?" Ubi Franklin reacts to the clip of Kizz Daniel and his woman

Popular music manager and label owner Ubi Franklin joins many other Nigerians to tease Kizz Daniel after the clip of him and his woman dancing raunchily together to Twe Twe goes viral.

The couple exuded a genuine loving chemistry, and it has got people talking.

Watch the cute clip below:

Netizens react to clip of Kizz Daniel and his baby mama

See some of the reactions that trailed Kizz Daniel and his baby mama's video:

@official_isha22:

"Baby, who is she??? Don’t explain, I forgive you already."

@thalashbratz:

"But hubby you didn’t tell me there was another girl."

@christabelceo:

"Baby who's this girl."

@ubifranklinofficial:

"Why are you shy?"

@enioluwaofficial:

"Oh! That's one of the coolest dance steps I've seen in a while!"

@dinzzylb:

"You sing pass davido and wizkid, na why you be my fav."

@tallroyalty__:

"Ah who be this girl wey won sntch my baby and why would my baby hold her like that?"

@ajpropertiesng:

"I don't like the way you are holding her ......na joke oh."

@queenjane847:

"Only God knows where una de bring all this dance step from."

@otumininu:

"How does he dance so well effortlessly?"

@maree_colette:

"I’ve watched this video a very unhealthy number of times."

@bustlineyetunde:

"To those who have been served breakfast from this video, e Pele o. E ma binu."

@wf_cleo_flora:

"I don’t know if I should be jealous or happy… Well… I’m so happy for you guys."

@professoroffood:

"I like this girl o There's something about her!"

Kizz Daniel celebrates 10 years on stage with a new whip

Legit.ng recalls a previous report about Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel when he announced he was celebrating 10 years on stage.

The "My G" hitmaker stunned many on social media after splurging millions of naira to acquire Rolls Royce Cullinan to mark his 10-year on-stage anniversary.

In honour of this milestone, Kizz also took to social media to share a snapshot of himself dressed in a stylish black ensemble, representing his illustrious musical journey spanning a decade.

Source: Legit.ng