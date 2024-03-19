An old video of Street-Pop singer Portable Zazu as an upcoming artiste has resurfaced online

In the viral video, the Zeh Nation label boss was spotted with a friend as he sang a song that suggested the use of 'fetish soaps'

The video has since stirred reactions from netizens as some dropped different claims about Portable

Nigerian controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable Zazu, is trending after an old video of him as a struggling artist reemerged on social media.

Portable, who recently marked his 30th birthday, made it to the spotlight in 2022 after YBNL boss Olamide featured on his song Zazu; since then, the Zeh Nation label boss has gone on to feature with other artists, including his recent collaboration with UK rapper Skepta.

Portable sings about fetish soap

In the old video, the singer, who was spotted with a friend, freestyled a song about the need to use fetish soaps to hasten success., Towards the end of the video, the controversial singer, who sang in the Yoruba language, urged successful people to cut soap for him to progress in life.

"Hustle and use soap," the singer advised in the video.

Slide the post below to watch Portable Zazu's old video

Reactions trail Portable's old video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the clip, read them below:

shakurmoney05:

"Baba to good person wey go help you no go stress you."

listencarefully2me:

"The style don dey body since."

fawaz__icon:

"Abi when he still dey do egbon adugbo."

iam_pappydc:

"Nothing you fit tell me na the soap he use that period wey make am trend before ppl start to they sabi am person wey dey post the level gan those time."

leemzy02:

"The confidence dey there since day one."

promise_nero:

"Na when him dey do Yahoo his skin colour sharp oh."

iamrilexyboss:

"See person wey Dey always say na legit him Dey do before fame."

omobasatty:

"Na Para (ice) Werey Dey use bomb."

yg_anonymous900:

"Osumo Elizabeth Joyce."

Portable replies KWAM 1's drummer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable reacted to the drama between Fuji star King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) and his drummer Kunle Ayanlowo.

Portable wondered why Ayanlowo did not leave KWAM 1 after a year when he saw that he wasn’t gaining anything.

According to the Zazu star, the drummer should not spoil KWAM 1’s name because he is a star that God has blessed.

