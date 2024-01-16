Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti apparently expects more from the country's football team at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire

The musician was pushed to share one of his close experiences at AFCON with the Super Eagles team

Seun went on to reveal the nature of meals these players devour before they hit the field for a match amid other complaints against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)

Nigerian Afrobeat star Seun Kuti has made a case for Super Eagles following their draw against Equatorial Guinea.

It is no news that the national sports team held to a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in their first game of the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Seun Kuti exposed the meal Nigerian football players have been consuming before matches. Credit: @supereagles, @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

The saxophonist felt compelled to recount one of his personal encounters with Nigerian players from the past.

Seun shared that he had the opportunity to observe the pre-match rituals of the Super Eagle players on one occasion.

He recalled a specific instance during a previous AFCON held in Ghana when he witnessed Nigerian players devouring balls of fufu and pounded yam just moments before taking the field.

“The kain fufu wey Nigerian players dey chop before match,” Seun cried out.

He went on to argue that most of the players who participate in the AFCON do so because of their bosses in the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

The musician in his video hailed some of the world-renowned African players doing well for their teams.

See his video below

Reactions trail Seun Kuti’s allegations against Super Eagles

Legit.ng compiled the fractions below:

larrie_doe:

"This country dey one kind."

@Itstosintaylor:

"This guy is right with this one instead of them to go and call Adeyemi them carry Ahmed musa."

@riky_iam:

"Pure facts they corruption in NFF eh, balogun voice out that he’s end for playing for the Super Eagles."

akin9ja:

"If a white man handle our fufu before match I am sure they will do better, 9ja players nor just good abeg."

1_4_7_grav:

"You no Dey when Karim adeyemi for dortmund talk say fufu Dey make am run fast."

kolaqalagbo:

"Feed d body that work d work."

callme_demontana:

"Better pounded yam and fufu was going down before match...LMAO."

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface reacts to allegations of being a cultist amid AFCON

Victor Boniface clarified his recent appreciation post about the ongoing 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Nigerian international returned to Germany after being unable to participate in the tournament due to a thigh injury.

As the Super Eagles faced Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, 14, Boniface proudly displayed his support via his official social media accounts which sparked the allegations against him.

