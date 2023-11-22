Young Nigerian striker Victor Boniface has sparked reactions online after some photos he posted online went viral

The Akwa-Ibom-born striker recently made a great start to his footballing career in Germany, and his performances have been drawing him a lot of plaudits

Boniface recently set social media on fire as photos of him flying his grandmum to Germany to watch him play went viral

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has stirred emotions online as photos of him and his grandma in an aeroplane heading to Germany go viral.

The young Bayer Leverkusen man who moved to the German club last summer has set the Bundesliga on fire since his move from the Belgian side, Union SG.

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface flies his grandma out of Nigeria for the first time in her life. Photo credit: @boniface_jrn

Source: Instagram

Victor Boniface is the sixth-highest goalscorer in the Bundesliga for the first part of the 2023/2024 season.

However, his latest show of family love has stirred the emotions of many online.

Victor Boniface flies Grandmum to Germany to watch him play

Some photos shared online by the young striker have set tongues wagging as he flies his grandmum out of the country for the first time.

Victor's grandma is set to watch him play next weekend as Bayer Leverkusen will be taking on Werder Bremen at the Weser Stadium in Bremen.

See Victor Boniface's post with his grandma:

Reactions trail Victor Boniface's post

See how netizens reacted to Victor Boniface's post:

@PoojaMedia:

"God will answer all our prayers."

@thisistolu:

"Score for grandma this weekend, I don carry you to score two goals."

@TheTifeFab_:

"I always love seeing men showing love to their parents, they deserve many love and respect. God bless you."

@maxieuwa:

"This is what everyone prays may your mother be alive when you start flourishing."

@adejokegold1123:

"Every mother deserves this."

@chidhoxieh:

"God is never too late. If dem tell mama about this day 11 years ago, she fit no believe."

@region_of_moonboy:

"Na women they always enjoy am last last..."

@asiwjulerry:

"This is the dream of every Nigerian youth."

@the_belle_tiwa:

"The joy of motherhood. Mom must be so proud."

@Pappyunilorin:

"I just love the mom. She no let abroad Paparazzi shake her. Still simple and promote culture."

@lovettmariaking:

"A dream come true ✨ Thank God for Mama's Life."

Source: Legit.ng