Super Eagles player Victor Boniface reacted to the viral claims of being a cult member with extensive clarifications

The striker spurred speculation after he made a post in solidarity with his country's team at the AFCON after he was declared unfit to join the tournament

Boniface was stunned by how his fans and netizens linked his post to diabolism, which ignited his recent comment

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface clarified his 'bird' AFCON post, stating he is not a cultist.

The Nigerian sportsman returned to Germany after being unable to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations due to a thigh injury.

Victor Boniface supports Supper Eagles at AFCON

Source: Instagram

Victor sustained "a muscle and tendon injury in his right adductor during the Nigerians' training camp in Dubai," according to his club, Bayer Leverkusen, and will need surgery to repair the damage.

As the Super Eagles faced Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, 14, Boniface proudly displayed his support on his official social media accounts.

An eagle emoji was spotted in the picture Boniface took to capture the players on TV, which caused a stir.

Some have speculated that Boniface's use of the eagle emoji represented cultism.

Quickly denying any cult membership, Boniface took to social media to make his denial known.

Boniface wrote:

"I post with this.

"Una say I be bird, Oga Nna Super Eagles logo be that oooooo.

"Which one be say I be bird abeg ooo?"

See his post below

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface reacts to allegations of being a cultist

Source: Instagram

