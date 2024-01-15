Hours after playing a one-all-draw at their opening match in AFCON, the Super Eagles send a message to Nigerians

A clip of Super Eagles players gyrating along the lobby of their hotel room on their way back from the stadium has captivated the attention of many Nigerians

In the viral clip, Super Eagles players could be heard singing and telling Nigerians not to worry because they don't intend to let them down

Super Eagles of Nigeria recently kicked off their tournament at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in a match against Equatorial Guinea.

The game ended in a one-all-draw, with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen grabbing the equalizer for the Super Eagles barely a minute after Equatorial Guinea had scored first.

However, this result has come under massive scrutiny on social media, with many already calling for the sack of the Super Eagles manager, Jose Peseiro.

Super Eagles send message to Nigerians after Equatorial Guinea's match

The Nigerian players were seen in an upbeat mood in a viral clip making the rounds on social media.

They used the video to send a message to Nigerians, asking them to trust them because they have no intention of letting them down. The Eagles said this using the lyrics of the song they were singing.

@comicalityofoptimist:

"Thank God say light no even dey to take watch the match."

@l.tobiloba:

"Small Guinea fowl, una no fit beat. Yimmu."

@egodwin51:

"Na so I go use 2k bet on you guys out of 12 games I pick , na une spoil that ticket , i for just play win draw."

@zubbyb:

"Is a good start. Not giving up on you boys."

@zinzu__7:

"Osimhen done use selfishness loose first goal."

@david_akanbi1:

"They actually let us down."

@simss.babyy:

"Please they started with a “draw”. That’s not a win. I’m worried."

@chicalicious1911:

"After cutting my straight win? Tah! Gettaauutt!!!"

@presti__joix:

"No let us down ooo, after this draw no more rubbish."

