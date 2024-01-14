Late Nigerian singer Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba, is trending online after speaking more on the issues surrounding his son’s death

In the viral video, Mr Aloba questioned how come his educated 26-year-old son had a thumb printed will, among other things

The video of Mohbad’s father’s disclosure sparked a debate on social media, with netizens pointing out that he raised valid questions

Late Nigerian singer Oladimeji Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad’s death, is back in the news after his father, Mr Joseph Aloba, shared more interesting details with journalists.

Just recently, the late musician’s dad granted an interview with TVC where he detailed how he discovered that Mohbad had died, the condition in which he met his son and more.

Nigerians react as Mohbad's father speaks about his son having a thumb-printed will. Photos: @iammohbad

Mr. Aloba claimed that when he got to Mohbad’s house, he met a large crowd there, including Davido’s representative, Mohbad’s PA Darosha, Zlatan Ibile, Wunmi and her lawyer, and many others. According to him, he also saw a wet blanket that was soaked in blood in the house.

The late singer’s father also said Mohbad’s body was already embalmed in a local way with wool in his ears and nose with a bowl of salt on his chest.

Mr Aloba claimed he reached out to Mohbad’s PA, Darosha, on the next step to take and told him to get an ambulance while he goes to the police station to report the situation. On getting to the station, he dictated his statement for a police officer to write it down, and he had already signed it before some corrections needed to be made, and he was told to dictate again. However, before he could start the process, someone came out of another room and stopped the process while telling him that they could not grant him a police report.

Mohbad’s father explained in the video that they wasted many hours at the police station before he decided that they take his son’s body to the mortuary, but on getting there, they asked him for a doctor’s report and a police report, neither of which he had with him, not knowing that Mohbad’s wife Wunmi had them with her.

I met a lawyer and not a doctor in Mohbad’s house

In the viral interview, Mr Joseph Aloba narrated how a lawyer was present at Mohbad’s house and not even a doctor. According to him, he was most likely there for them to arrange what they needed to arrange before he got to the house.

How can a 26-year-old thumbprint his will? - Mohbad's father

Not stopping there, Mr Aloba stated that he was shocked when they claimed Mohbad had a will and that it was a thumbprinted will, not a signed one. The late singer’s father questioned how his 26-year-old son, who was a graduate, would thumbprint his will instead of signing it. According to him, the document is a fake one, and he doesn’t believe in its authenticity.

In his words:

“I was so shocked when they said Mohbad had a will. Me as his father, I’m 50 years old and I do not have something like that, I’ve never thought of writing my will. A 26-year-old boy wrote a will? That’s capital no so they had to collaborate with the lawyer to put his hands into things that are not right. A 26 year old thinking of having his own will, Mohbad is the kind of person that can never think of using his hand to thumbprint his will, he would rather sign it but because he’s dead, they had to call a lawyer to do their own mathematics, it’s God that wants to expose them.”

See the full video below:

Reactions as Mohbad’s father reveals his son’s supposed will was thumb-printed and not signed

The video of Mohbad’s father speaking with journalists on his son’s demise sparked a debate on social media with netizens dropping their hot takes and taking sides. Some of them noted that the late singer’s dad raised valid concerns. Read some of their comments below:

hameedahadayi:

“This man is raising alot of valid issues, but emotions no allow us see front. His issues are valid. Why was Mohbad’s will thumbprinted and not signed. Why will a young boy write a will!!!!‍♂️‍♂️.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“More like Mohbad saw it all coming...He sabi the kind family him get.”

nurs_ellyswiss_vic:

“Thumb printing is same as signing. Will can be signed in several ways.”

yetundetide:

“All these happened before they informed the father and what’s a lawyer doing there immediately he passed away? Why thumbprint like they used his thumb to do that? Mehn a lot of things are not right abeg and nobody would ignore such but it’s well … God sees everything!!!! Nawa!”

fiona_ampah:

“I see what this man is saying now something is fishy in this movement his wife needs to be investigated cause we need to use our head not heart if we want justices.”

zhee0221_____:

“Let’s say the father talks about properties all the time. Did you people hear when he said Moh was kept under the staircase embalmed already?? A celebrity at that. No wahala make una continue to dey say the man dey talk jargons. No problem. Time will tell sha e fit tey oo but time will tell. Rest easy Ilerioluwa ️❤️.”

taurus1725:

“One thing i know was that Moh was killed,his death wasn't natural, every one that was with him 48hrs to his death are all guilty,..why will he thumb print his will when he can sign?”

sseeeewa.ode:

“Everyone should try to understand this man. Let everyone reason with their own brain. Why was lawyer there before Mohbads dad and even a doctor?”

Mohbad's wife spills details in court

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer's widow, Omowunmi, opened up on her husband’s tough relationship with his former record label boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley.

On November 7, 2023, Wunmi, who spoke in court in the presence of Mohbad’s parents and other family members, recounted some of the issues her late husband had when he was part of Naira Marley’s record label.

According to the 24-year-old widow, after her husband left Marlian Music, Naira Marley’s boys were always bullying him everywhere, and they successfully killed Mohbad even before he died.

