Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Mohbad, has stated that his late son's wife Wunni, has been threatening him

He granted an interview where he made the allegation and added that Wunmi called him with a strange number

The singer also said he was on the mountain when the calls came in and made it known that Femi Falana was aware of the threat

Joseph Aloba, father of late singer Mohbad, has made some revelations about his daughter-in-law, Wunmi.

The singer granted an interview to Max FM where he alleged that Wunmi has been threatening his life.

Mohbad's father alleges that Wunmi wants to kill him. Photo credit @mohbad_dad

Source: Instagram

The man who recently released a song added that he was on the mountain for spiritual activity but his phone had been switched off and after he put it on, the first call he received was that of Wunmi.

Aloba also made it known that the mother of one used a different number to call him.

Mohbad's father says that Femi Falana is aware of Wunmi's threat

Revealing more about the allegation, he said that foremost lawyer and activist, Femi Falana is aware of the fact that Wunmi has allegedly been threatening him.

Aloba also added that he recorded their conversation.

Since Mohbad's demise, Aloba and Wunmi, have not been on good terms. The singer had asked his daughter-in-law to do a DNA test for his grandson to ascertain the paternity of the child.

They have engaged in a back-and-forth about the DNA test because Wunmi has not done it.

See the video here:

Mohbad's father says his son cannot be buried without a DNA test

Legit.ng had reported that the late Mohbad's father had granted an interview where he talked about reasons his son cannot be buried yet.

He said that he wants the DNA and autopsy results to come out before he can lay his son to rest.

Aloba also noted that he wants to know the person who buried Liam's placenta while denying that his late son was not the one who buried it.

Police says Mohbad's father refuses to come for his late son's body

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, police had stated that the autopsy result done on the body of the late singer was out.

It was said that the police had sent for Aloba to come and pick his son's body but he refused to show up.

The police emphasized that the body could only be released to the late singer's father.

Source: Legit.ng