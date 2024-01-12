Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown has finally addressed claims of him lying about attending a university in the UK

The socialite shared a video online to react to the rumours and explained his reason for dropping out of the UK university

A number of netizens had mixed feelings about what James Brown had to say, with some of them applauding his sincerity

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Obialor James, aka James Brown, was recently called out on social media and accused of lying about enrolling in a university in the UK.

Recall that in 2022, the socialite made major headlines after announcing on social media that he was sponsoring himself to study in the UK as a birthday gift and also shared snaps of himself in class.

In a new development, James Brown finally addressed his naysayers who felt the whole thing was a charade.

On his official Instagram page, the crossdresser shared a video where he spoke on how he actually enrolled in a UK university, but he dropped out because of the high cost of school fees.

According to him, he didn’t know that it was very expensive to attend a university in the UK because nobody told him. He stated that he spent 12,900 pounds, and his fees were hard to come by.

James Brown said that people are dragging him online despite him not asking for financial help to go to school. He also threw shade at Nigerian transgender model Jay Boogie, who begged for funds because he wanted to do a BBL, and Nigerians donated to his cause.

The crossdresser said while in the UK, he studied business management, brand management, marketing, and advertising and that he would love to go back to school, so people should donate towards his fees. James Brown flaunted his UK university ID card to prove further that he wasn’t chasing clout or living a fake life when he claimed he went abroad to school.

James Brown’s disclosure about his UK university journey piqued the interest of many Nigerians, and they reacted to what he had to say. Read some of their comments below:

“At least he said the truth it’s definitely not easy.”

“But he would have looked for a job na isn’t that what people do?”

“ honestly he is saying the truth. I love his sincerity.”

“So many celebrities in Nigeria or known people can’t stay abroad, cause nobody will notice them, they can’t tension anyone, reason they always come back home.”

“Duchess of London pada di Duchess of Lagos! Ebenezer eh!”

“But James is right on this one. Boy minds his business a lot. He just wants to do content and drop confusing pictures for us. Love how he’s honest about the fees. He’s not chasing unnecessary clout. Just trying to make ends meet.”

“Why you no study for unilag or lasu?”

