Joseph Aloba, late singer Mohbad's dad, in a trending video, revealed why no member of his family was on the same page with him

Mohbad's father claimed the singer's mum and his first daughter Blessing had been bribed to be on the late singer's wife's side

In another clip, Mohbad's father revealed his daughter has not reached out to him for a month

The controversies surrounding late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba Mohbad's death have remained unsolved months after his demise.

Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad's father, Joseph Aloba, claimed the singer's wife, Wunmi, threatened to harm him.

Mohbad's dad says his first daughter Blessing has stopped checking up on him. Credit: @iammohbad

In another video that has gone viral, Mohbad's dad, who is set to drop a tribute album, shared how family members have abandoned him.

While responding to a query on why his first daughter Blessing and Mohbad's mother were not on the same page with him, Joseph claimed they had been brided to take sides with the late singer's wife, Wunmi.

He said:

"My firstborn, Blessing and Mohbad’s mum have been bribed with money to be on Wunmi’s side."

Mohbad's dad also recounted how Mohbad's wife told him to go for a DNA test to know if the late singer was his son.

He said:

"Imagine Wunmi telling me to also go and do a DNA to know if I am Moh’s real dad. She said that in Mohbad’s mum’s presence and she didn’t say anything because of money. I am standing alone to fight for Mohbad."

Joseph added that his daughter had not called to check on him for a month. He, however, insisted that without an autopsy result, Mohbbad could not be buried.

What the police said about Mohbad's father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the police stated that they were done with their investigations and autopsy inquest into Mohbad's death.

The police also confirmed that Mohbad's dad refused to apply for the pick up of his son's body.

It was stated that Joseph Aloba insisted that until a DNA test was done on Mohbad's son, the burial rites would not hold.

