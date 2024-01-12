A laundry man in Kano returned N9,000 he found in his customer’s pocket after washing his clothes

The customer rewarded him with the same amount and praised his honesty and service

The customer’s post went viral on social media, with many people commending both of them

A laundry man in Kano, identified as Usman, has shown that honesty pays after he returned N9,000 he found in one of his customer’s pockets.

The customer, who shared the story on social media, said he was surprised when Usman delivered his clothes and handed him the money he had forgotten in his pocket.

Man praises laundry man. Photo credit: Abubakar Widi-Jalo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He said Usman’s bill for washing and ironing his clothes was N3,200, but he decided to give him the whole N9,000 as a reward for his honesty.

He also praised Usman for his prompt and reliable service, saying he would recommend him to anyone who needs laundry service in Kano.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

The customer’s post has gone viral on social media, with many people commending Usman for his integrity and the customer for his generosity.

Some also expressed their interest in patronising Usman’s laundry business, while others urged him to keep up the good work.

Excerpt from the post:

“My laundry man Usman just delivered my cloths and handed 9 Thousand naira he found in one of the pockets.And guess how much his bill is for the clothes he washed and ironed? N3,200 If he wanted, he would have kept the 9k and still collect his 3,200 but he chose to be honest by returning it. On my own part, I dashed him the whole 9k and paid him his 3,200 I will also recommend him to anyone that will like to do his /her laundry in kano. He picks up laundry and returns it Wheh he's done promptly with no incident of missing clothes.”

See the post below:

Young man finds dollars worth N167.6m, returns quickly

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man from Mexico, Jose Nuñez Romaniz, was named a "hero" after returning $135,000 (N167,670,000) to the authorities.

According to CNN, the 19-year-old stumbled on the money in 2020. On a particular day, he went to an ATM to deposit money for socks his grandfather needed online.

Arriving at the atm, he saw the bag with money beside it.

Source: Legit.ng